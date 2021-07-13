checkAd

AudioValley Keeps Its Promise of Accelerating Growth Revenue up 50% in the First Half of the Year!1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 07:00  |  24   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley, an international specialist in B2B solutions in digital audio, (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / mnemonic: ALAVY) is today publishing its revenue for the first half of 2021.

Revenue for the first half of 2021 shows remarkable growth of 49.7% (at constant exchange rates) compared to that for the first half of 2020 and totals €12.3M (vs €8.5M in 2020)2. This largely confirms the pattern of strong recovery signalled during the first quarter results.

Sébastien Veldeman, CFO, says: “We had forecast strong revenue growth for the Group in the first half of the year, but it exceeded even our expectations. Our Targetspot business, which monetises audio content, has just achieved two consecutive record months! Even though COVID-19 is still having a negative impact on some European countries. We are convinced that this is a real recovery and not just a catch-up up for 2020 because in advertising, budgets cancelled by advertisers are not necessarily postponed.”

Growth was mainly driven by Targetspot, which accounted for 91% of the AudioValley group’s business3, with half-year revenue of €11.2M, up 56.3% at constant exchange rates compared with H1 2020.

The growth is being driven by the United States, where revenue is up 72% at constant exchange rates compared with H1 2020. After a very satisfactory start in Q1 (+22.3% at current exchange rates), the division’s US revenue more than doubled in Q2 2021 (+121%) compared with Q2 2020. The division’s European business also performed well, with growth of 27.5% compared with H1 2020.

Meanwhile, the Jamendo division, still greatly impacted by the crisis in Q1, recovered sharply in Q2 to end the first half of the year with growth of 5.1% compared with H1 2020, at €1.2M.

Revenue
in €000 - unaudited

H1 2021

H1 2020

2021/2020
change

CER4
change

Targetspot

11,170

7,382

51.3%

56.3%

Jamendo

1,154

1,098

5.1%

5.1%

Group total

12,324

Seite 1 von 2
AudioValley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AudioValley Keeps Its Promise of Accelerating Growth Revenue up 50% in the First Half of the Year!1 Regulatory News: AudioValley, an international specialist in B2B solutions in digital audio, (ISIN code: BE0974334667 / mnemonic: ALAVY) is today publishing its revenue for the first half of 2021. Revenue for the first half of 2021 shows remarkable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Didi Announces Takedown of Additional Apps in China
AMC Theatres Sets Another Post-Reopening Weekend Attendance Record With Approximately 3.2 Million ...
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Wish Appoints Farhang Kassaei as Chief Technology Officer
Camping World and Overton’s to Launch Exclusive Collection of Nautica Marine, Water and Outdoor ...
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21AudioValley: Targetspot Adds Radio MARCA Digital Audio Inventory to Its Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten