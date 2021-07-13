checkAd

Corestate CEO Buys Shares for EUR 9 Million

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO saysI hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign …

  • (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.
  • I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO says
  • I hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign of confidence in our growth story, of which I am absolutely convinced: CEO
