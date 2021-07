Corestate CEO Buys Shares for EUR 9 Million Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 07:03 | 19 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 07:03 | (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO saysI hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign … (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO saysI hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign … (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.

I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO says

I hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign of confidence in our growth story, of which I am absolutely convinced: CEO



Corestate Capital Holding Aktie





