Corestate CEO Buys Shares for EUR 9 Million
(PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO saysI hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign …
(PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO saysI hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign …
- (PLX AI) – Corestate CEO René Parmantier purchases 750,000 shares at EUR 12 each, with a premium of 10%.
- I have therefore decided to invest a substantial amount of my own money in Corestate, CEO says
- I hope this investment will be seen as a clear sign of confidence in our growth story, of which I am absolutely convinced: CEO
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare