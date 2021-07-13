Nordic Semiconductor Q2 EBITDA Above Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Nordic Semiconductor Q2 revenue USD 147.6 million vs. estimate USD 148 million.
- Q2 EBITDA USD 29.2 million vs. estimate USD 28 million
- Says demand remains strong across all end-user segments, and revenue growth continues to be held back by supply constraints
- The order backlog continued to increase to USD 1,253 million at the end of June
