Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordic Semiconductor Q2 EBITDA Above Consensus (PLX AI) – Nordic Semiconductor Q2 revenue USD 147.6 million vs. estimate USD 148 million.Q2 EBITDA USD 29.2 million vs. estimate USD 28 millionSays demand remains strong across all end-user segments, and revenue growth continues to be held back by …



