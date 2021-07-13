Gerresheimer Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Gerresheimer second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations.The company kept its full-year outlook unchangedQ2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 85 million vs estimate EUR 80 millionQ2 revenue EUR 377 million vs estimate EUR 375 millionOutlook for …
- (PLX AI) – Gerresheimer second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations.
- The company kept its full-year outlook unchanged
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 85 million vs estimate EUR 80 million
- Q2 revenue EUR 377 million vs estimate EUR 375 million
- Outlook for 2021: revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10%
- Medium term outlook: revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10% per year
