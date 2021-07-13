checkAd

Gerresheimer Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Gerresheimer second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations.
  • The company kept its full-year outlook unchanged
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 85 million vs estimate EUR 80 million
  • Q2 revenue EUR 377 million vs estimate EUR 375 million
  • Outlook for 2021: revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% and 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10%
  • Medium term outlook: revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range, adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23%, and adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10% per year
