DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Eighth buyside transaction in 2021: Mutares acquires Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH 13.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Eighth acquisition in 2021

Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 110 million

Provider of interior construction and fitting

Munich, 13 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH from MIGATI Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. The closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The company headquartered in Waldkirch, close to Stuttgart, Germany, employs around 200 people and generates revenues of approx. EUR 110 million in the interior construction industry. It operates further locations in Italy, France and Switzerland. As a new platform investment, the acquisition will strengthen the Goods & Services segment within the Mutares portfolio and bring cross selling opportunities within the existing portfolio.

Ganter Construction & Interiors GmbH offers products and services for the retail, commercial and residential sector, such as interior fittings, conceptual interior design and planning, new building interior construction and renovations. Their customers include amongst others, architects, hotels, offices, restaurants, luxury brands and private property owners.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "This acquisition perfectly fits our investment criteria. It has a strong brand and established business model. I am confident that we can build on this and ensure the longevity of the company."

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).