Energiekontor presents report on wind farm optimisation and offers know-how on the market

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Positive findings after 5 years of systematic optimisation of the Own Farm Segment

- Conclusion: On average 2% additional yield p. a. and over 20% cost reduction

- Starting now Energiekontor offers wind farm management as a service

In the "Report Wind Farm Optimisation 2016-2020" published today, Energiekontor reviews the impact of optimisation measures in the Own Farm Segment over the last five years. According to the report, 2% additional yield p. a. and more than 20% cost reductions have been achieved across all wind farms. At the same time, Energiekontor AG announces that it will also be offering its optimisation know-how to external wind farms in the form of holistic wind farm management as a service starting today.

Energiekontor AG has been projecting and operating over 100 wind farms since 1990 and is known as a wind energy pioneer. Since 2016, Energiekontor has also been systematically optimising yields in the Group's own wind farms. In the meantime, the internationally successful company has achieved a very extensive level of knowledge about which retrofitting brings how much more power to which turbine under which circumstances. This knowledge is based on the innovative technologies for increasing the yield of wind turbines, which were developed together with the industry and are independent of manufacturers. The cost side was also analysed in detail, and numerous cost factors could be reduced, in some cases significantly.

"The effects of the optimisations have far exceeded our expectations. Through our systematic approach, we were able to reduce the electricity production costs in our wind farms by more than 20% and also generate 15.5 million kWh of additional wind power per year. This can supply an additional 6,500 two-person households," says Carsten Schwarz, Board Member at Energiekontor AG and responsible for operations management. "In this way, we are also making an important contribution from operations in order to drive forward the energy transition. Thanks to the significant increases in earnings and cost reductions, we are setting standards here for optimised continued operation, as the report shows," Schwarz continues.

