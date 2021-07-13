DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report Bastei Lübbe grows with high profitability in the 2020/2021 financial year 13.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Significant increase in Group turnover by 13.7 percent to 92.7 million euros

- Focusing on the core business bears fruit

- Increase in profitability - Group EBIT rises from 4.1 to 10.9 million euros

- Dividend proposal of 29 cents per share

- Outlook: Slight growth in turnover with stable profitability

Cologne, 13 July 2021 - Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) today published its results for the 2020/2021 fiscal year and confirmed the preliminary figures. The Cologne-based trade publisher grew faster than the overall market in the past fiscal year and achieved consolidated sales of €92.7 million, an increase of 11.2 million or 13.7 per cent. The groups EBIT also increased significantly from 4.1 million euros to 10.9 million euros. Successful bestsellers, a broadly successful publishing programme and an increase in digital sales revenues were the main contributors to the very good earnings.

Successful focus on the publishing business

Since the beginning of the financial year, Bastei Lübbe has concentrated only on the publishing business via the classic channels and digital formats in eBook and audio. Bestselling authors such as Ken Follett, Dirk Rossmann and Jeff Kinney as well as demand for midlist titles have contributed to the pleasing development.

In the past financial year, which runs from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021, the book and novel booklet divisions achieved a consolidated turnover of € 92.7 million, compared to € 81.5 million in the previous year. This figure was significantly higher than the expectations at the beginning of the financial year, so that Bastei Lübbe raised its forecast twice during the year. Due to the pandemic the initial forecast has been prudent.