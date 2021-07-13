First six months 2021

Net sales increased by MSEK 118 to MSEK 5,504 (5,386), which corresponded to organic growth of 10 percent.

EBITA increased to MSEK 287 (153), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (2.8) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 22.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 213 (57), which was an improvement of 276 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 154 (35), corresponding to SEK 4.29 (0.96) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK 367 (635), of which acquisitions were MSEK -46 (0).

Second quarter 2021

Net sales were MSEK 2,769 (2,814), which corresponded to organic growth of six percent using unchanged exchange rates.

EBITA increased to MSEK 145 (72), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (2.6) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 11.

The result before tax increased to MSEK 110 (29), which was an improvement of 283 percent.

The net result increased to MSEK 86 (19), corresponding to SEK 2.38 (0.52) per share.

Operating cash flow was MSEK 260 (279), of which acquisitions were MSEK -1 (0).

The Group has refinanced its credit and a new three year agreement has been signed.

The shortage of semiconductors created disturbances in production for some Group customers. It appears these disturbances will continue during the second half of the year.

An important customer contract for business area Print & Packaging Solutions has been renewed. The new contract runs for five years with annual sales of around MSEK 150-200.

After the balance sheet date Elanders has acquired all the shares in the German digital print company Schätzl Druck & Medien GmbH & Co. KG (“Schätzl”). Schätzl had net sales the last twelve months of around MEUR 15 with good profitability. The purchase price was MEUR 8 on a debt-free basis.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 35 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 13 July 2021.

