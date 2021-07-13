checkAd

Elanders AB Quarterly Report January – June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 07:30  |  38   |   |   

First six months 2021

  • Net sales increased by MSEK 118 to MSEK 5,504 (5,386), which corresponded to organic growth of 10 percent.
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 287 (153), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (2.8) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 22.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 213 (57), which was an improvement of 276 percent.
  • The net result increased to MSEK 154 (35), corresponding to SEK 4.29 (0.96) per share.
  • Operating cash flow was MSEK 367 (635), of which acquisitions were MSEK -46 (0).

Second quarter 2021

  • Net sales were MSEK 2,769 (2,814), which corresponded to organic growth of six percent using unchanged exchange rates.
  • EBITA increased to MSEK 145 (72), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (2.6) percent. Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of MSEK 11.
  • The result before tax increased to MSEK 110 (29), which was an improvement of 283 percent.
  • The net result increased to MSEK 86 (19), corresponding to SEK 2.38 (0.52) per share.
  • Operating cash flow was MSEK 260 (279), of which acquisitions were MSEK -1 (0).
  • The Group has refinanced its credit and a new three year agreement has been signed.
  • The shortage of semiconductors created disturbances in production for some Group customers. It appears these disturbances will continue during the second half of the year.
  • An important customer contract for business area Print & Packaging Solutions has been renewed. The new contract runs for five years with annual sales of around MSEK 150-200.
  • After the balance sheet date Elanders has acquired all the shares in the German digital print company Schätzl Druck & Medien GmbH & Co. KG (“Schätzl”). Schätzl had net sales the last twelve months of around MEUR 15 with good profitability. The purchase price was MEUR 8 on a debt-free basis.

Further information can be found on Elanders' website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson
President and CEO
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)
(Company ID 556008-1621)
Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C
431 35 Mölndal, Sweden
Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CET on 13 July 2021.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elanders AB Quarterly Report January – June 2021 First six months 2021 Net sales increased by MSEK 118 to MSEK 5,504 (5,386), which corresponded to organic growth of 10 percent.EBITA increased to MSEK 287 (153), which corresponded to an EBITA margin of 5.2 (2.8) percent. Changes in exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board