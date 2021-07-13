checkAd

Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board

Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board


July 13, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that two internationally recognized experts in glaucoma, Robert N. Weinreb, M.D., Distinguished Professor and Chair, Ophthalmology and Director, Shiley Eye Institute, University of California San Diego, and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Duke University, will be joining the Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board. The Advisory Board is composed of key clinical investigators and opinion leaders in the field who support and guide the development of our innovative nitric oxide (NO)-donating compounds as potential intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering medications.

Dr. José Boyer, Interim Head of R&D at Nicox, said We are pleased to welcome two highly respected new members to the Nicox Glaucoma Clinical Advisory Board as we advance towards the pivotal Phase 3 results from the first NCX 470 clinical trial in glaucoma and continue to build out our research platform of innovative nitric oxide-donating medications. Both Dr. Weinreb and Dr. Asrani bring vast clinical and research expertise in glaucoma, which will complement and strengthen the existing board composition. We look forward to working closely with them.

Nitric oxide has already been demonstrated to have a role in the control of intraocular pressure, and Nicox is at the forefront of the development of new drugs in this area. NCX 470 is a very promising product candidate in advanced development and I look forward to working with the Nicox team in bringing it to glaucoma patients,said Dr. Weinreb.

Dr. Asrani said This is an exciting time to be joining the Nicox Clinical Advisory Board. NCX 470 has demonstrated very promising efficacy in the Phase 2 Dolomites trial. The design of the pivotal Phase 3 trials head-to-head against the prostaglandin analog latanoprost offer an opportunity of generating data for a new molecule in glaucoma directly against one of the most prescribed treatments.  
