Elanders Q2 EBITA Below Consensus; Semiconductor Shortage Affecting Some Customers
(PLX AI) – Elanders Q2 EBITA SEK 145 million vs. estimate SEK 162 million.Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of SEK 11 millionQ2 sales SEK 2,769 million vs. estimate SEK 2,754 millionSays shortage of semiconductors created …
(PLX AI) – Elanders Q2 EBITA SEK 145 million vs. estimate SEK 162 million.Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of SEK 11 millionQ2 sales SEK 2,769 million vs. estimate SEK 2,754 millionSays shortage of semiconductors created …
- (PLX AI) – Elanders Q2 EBITA SEK 145 million vs. estimate SEK 162 million.
- Changes in exchange rates had a negative effect on EBITA of SEK 11 million
- Q2 sales SEK 2,769 million vs. estimate SEK 2,754 million
- Says shortage of semiconductors created disturbances in production for some Group customers. It appears these disturbances will continue during the second half of the year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare