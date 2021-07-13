DNB Crushes Consensus as Norwegian Economy Reopens
- (PLX AI) – DNB Q2 EPS NOK 4.01 vs. estimate NOK 3.5.
- Q2 net income NOK 6,400 million vs. estimate NOK 5,600 million
- Q2 net interest income NOK 9,409 million vs. estimate NOK 9,378 million
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 19.1% vs. estimate 19.3%
- Q2 net commissions & fees NOK 2,883 million vs. estimate NOK 2,611 million
- Q2 impairment losses NOK 833 million vs. estimate NOK 487 million
- DNB’s financial performance has been further strengthened in the second quarter, supported by higher growth as a result of the reopening of the Norwegian economy and solid liquidity in most households, the bank says
- DNB says is experiencing increased customer activity and optimism in step with the reopening of the Norwegian economy
- DNB experienced growth in all customer segments and areas of the bank, and customer activity was particularly high in the areas of capital raising and initial public offerings (IPOs), as well as across the entire spectrum from long-term saving and asset management, to real estate and insurance
