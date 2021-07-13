Cadence and UMC Collaborate on 22ULP/ULL Reference Flow Certification for Advanced Consumer, 5G and Automotive Designs

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), a global semiconductor foundry, today announced that the Cadence digital full flow has been optimized and certified for the UMC 22ULP/ULL process technologies to accelerate consumer, 5G and automotive application design. The flow, which incorporates leading implementation and signoff technology for ultra-low power designs, enables mutual customers to deliver top-quality designs and achieve a faster path to tapeout. To learn more about the Cadence digital advanced-node solutions, please visit www.cadence.com/go/advnd22.

The Cadence digital full flow that has been optimized for use on UMC’s 22ULP/ULL process technologies includes the Innovus Implementation System, Genus Synthesis Solution, Liberate Characterization, Quantus Extraction Solution, Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, Litho Physical Analyzer and Physical Verification System. Some of the flow’s key capabilities that enable 22ULP/ULL design are as follows: