Paris, 13 July 2021

BELIEVE: Implementation of a Liquidity Contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

  

BELIEVE (ISIN code: FR0014003FE9), one of the world’s leading digital music companies, announces having appointed NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA to implement a liquidity contract, starting on July, 13 2021, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company’s shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • €2,000,000 (2 million euros) (1)

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

  • when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June 22, 2021 are met;
  • if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting;
  • upon the Company request.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by BELIEVE, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice

(1) €500,000 will be allocated to the liquidity account during the first 30 trading days of Believe shares in compliance with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June, 22 2021

About Believe
Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
www.believe.com

 

