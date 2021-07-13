checkAd

Kyodo News Images (KI) Launches New and Improved Online Sales Platform "Image Link Global (ILG)"

TOKYO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyodo News Images Inc. (hereinafter "KI"), a group company of Kyodo News, the host news agency for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, launched a new and improved online sales platform, "Image Link Global (ILG)," for customers around the world in July.

Image Link Global (ILG): https://imagelinkglobal.com/

(Image1:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI2fl_4w11220d.jpg)

(Image2:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI3fl_7cESkx2R.jpg)

(Image3:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI4fl_Z42sf89s.jpg)

In response to customer requests, KI has made significant changes to its distribution system, making available a wider range of products via a redeveloped platform with a greatly improved user interface.

Image Link Global (ILG) previously sold only Japanese editorial photos. Now KI's database has been upgraded and expanded to manage a large selection of Japanese and international editorial photos and videos, with Japanese creative images on top of that.

There is a huge diversity on the selection of Japanese content, including photos and videos related to Japanese politics, technology, disasters and accidents, as well as images of Japanese food, scenery, and culture, among other topics.

These photos and videos from Japan and elsewhere around the world can be used on different platforms like print publications, TV, websites and more.

The Olympic Games are going to start on July 23 and ILG is all set and available now. So stay tuned to KI's new website for updates.

Kyodo News Images: https://kyodoimages.jp/index-en.html

(Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102619/202107087424/_prw_PI1fl_a9zMVREA.jpg)




