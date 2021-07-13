NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

SLM Solutions Group AG: EUR 25 million raised from capital increase to fuel future growth path



Luebeck, 13 July 2021 - SLM Solutions Group AG (ISIN DE000A111338, the "Company") has successfully completed the capital increase against cash contribution announced on 12 July 2021. In an accelerated bookbuilding process, a total of 1,450,000 shares were placed with both existing as well as new institutional investors across Europe and the US at a placement price of EUR 17.25 per share. By completing the transaction and raising gross proceeds of around EUR 25 million, SLM Solutions has created the next important prerequisite for continuing its future growth path.

Approximately two thirds of the proceeds from the issuance of the new shares are intended to be used to continue the investments in strategically important areas such as the NXG XII 600 as well as the expansion of the international sales and service network (i.e. US West Coast facility). The remainder of the proceeds will be used to fund the ongoing business operations.

"We are very pleased with the confidence given to us from the capital market with regard to the successful capital increase", says Dirk Ackermann, CFO of SLM Solutions Group AG. Through this transaction, SLM Solutions has the ability to pursue its strong growth path and demonstrate its commitment to pursue a reliable use-of-capital strategy providing high visibility to our investors.

In the context of the capital increase, the Company has agreed to a lock-up period of 180 days subject to customary market exceptions and, as already announced, the possible issuance of further securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible bonds issued by the Company in 2020 and 2021. The new shares are expected to be included in the existing listing of the shares of the Company at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around 16 July 2021.