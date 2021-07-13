checkAd

Positive profit warning  Efecte Plc updates guidance for 2021 and announces preliminary information on SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 08:00  |  27   |   |   

EFECTE PLC -- INSIDE INFORMATION -- 13 July 2021 at 9:00 

Positive profit warning: Efecte Plc updates guidance for 2021 and announces preliminary information on SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin 

We expect SaaS net sales to grow 21-24% during 2021 and EBITDA margin to be 1-6%, instead of 20-24% SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin of 1-4% as per previous guidance.  

The narrowing of the SaaS range simply reflects the clearer line of sight on the full year forecast that we have after the first half. The broadening of the EBITDA margin range is based on a combination of good first half profitability and uncertainty around timing of planned growth investments in the second half. 

Based on preliminary information, we estimate that SaaS net sales increased by approximately 23% over the period 4-6/2021 and 25% over the period 1-6/2021. EBITDA margin is estimated to have been 6% over the period 4-6/2021 and 5% over the period 1-6/2021. We will publish our half-year report, including more detailed financial information from the period 1-6/2021 on Friday 16 July 2021 approximately at 8.30 Finnish time. 

New guidance for 2021 (from 13 July 2021): 

SaaS net sales is expected to grow 21-24% and EBITDA margin to be 1-6%.   

Previous guidance for 2021 (from 25 February 2021 until 13 July 2021): 

SaaS net sales is expected to grow 20-24% and EBITDA margin to be 1-4%.   

 

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

www.efecte.com

 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Positive profit warning  Efecte Plc updates guidance for 2021 and announces preliminary information on SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin EFECTE PLC - INSIDE INFORMATION - 13 July 2021 at 9:00  Positive profit warning: Efecte Plc updates guidance for 2021 and announces preliminary information on SaaS net sales growth and EBITDA margin  We expect SaaS net sales to grow 21-24% during …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board