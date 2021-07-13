checkAd

NB Private Equity 6.5% NAV Increase in June 2021

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


Portfolio Continues to Build on its Strong Performance with 6.5% Increase in Estimated Monthly June NAV


13 July 2021

Highlights:

  • 6.5% increase in June NAV to $27.10 (£19.62)
  • Increase in June driven by the write up of Constellation Automotive Group (FKA BCA), following a capital raise by Cinch, its business to consumer online car marketplace
  • Write up values NBPE’s holding in Constellation Automotive Group at $101m, making it NBPE’s largest portfolio company position
  • Year to date NBPE NAV has increased by 23.6%, as the portfolio continues to perform strongly, with 10 full or partial realisations announced
  • 25% of valuations as of 30 June 2021; additional Q2 valuation information expected in the coming weeks. Q2 2021 Semi-Annual Report with final Q2 valuations expected to be issued in September
  • NBPE expects to make an announcement on its upcoming August dividend payment within the next week

Constellation Automotive Group (FKA BCA) Investment Overview1

NB Private Equity Partners (“NBPE” or the “Company”) invested in Constellation Automotive Group in November 2019 alongside TDR Capital.

Constellation Automotive Group (FKA BCA) trades over 1.5 million vehicles annually across 10 main European countries and three leading, integrated and fully digital marketplaces: WeBuyAnyCar, the consumer to business online car platform; BCA, the #1 business to business fully digital used car marketplace, and Cinch, the UK’s leading business to consumer online used car marketplace.

In May 2021, Cinch raised over £1 billion to accelerate the growth of its highly successful online B2C used car marketplace across the UK and Europe. The capital raise was from a group of leading global institutional investors, including other Neuberger Berman client funds. Cinch was launched in October 2020 and has quickly established itself as the largest online B2C marketplace for used cars in the UK. Cinch reached annualised sales of over 45,000 vehicles less than eight months after launch, growing at 45% month-over-month on average. Cinch has developed an ambitious expansion plan to expand rapidly in countries across Europe, and the latest funding round provides the group with the resources to accelerate this expansion and continue its extensive investment in people, technology, data science, infrastructure and brand building.

