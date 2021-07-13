NoHo Partners Plc



NoHo Partners’ turnover for June 2021 was approximately MEUR 18 and operating cash flow was approximately MEUR 5, including MEUR 2.8 of support from the Finnish state



NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover for June 2021 was approximately MEUR 18. It increased by roughly 32 per cent from the corresponding period last year and amounted to about 72 per cent of the turnover for June 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, operating cash flow in June was roughly MEUR 5, including about MEUR 2.8 of closure compensation and business cost support from the Finnish state for March–May 2021.



NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström:

“June’s turnover exceeded our expectations and strengthened our belief in a rapid recovery of the restaurant industry as the restrictions are lifted. Our operations generated positive cash flow of more than MEUR 2 in June. Behind this, there was the hard work carried out by our staff, sometimes in very hot conditions and with scarce resources. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the next battle in the restaurant industry will be fought over skilled employees. We have steered our business through the crisis by focusing on cash flow and people. Investing in staff and developing remuneration models and people management are at the heart of our strategy and the key competitive advantage that can be achieved in the industry.”



The development of business in July 2021 will be reported by the company in connection with its January–June 2021 half-year report on 10 August 2021.



