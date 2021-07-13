checkAd

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 13, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 403,770 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 25.38 per share for a total consideration of € 10.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,563,431 common shares for a total consideration of € 500 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021 ...

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 13, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 403,770 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 5, 2021 up to and including July 9, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 25.38 per share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board