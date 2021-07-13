checkAd

HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone Payment from AstraZeneca

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) announces the first commercial sale in China of ORPATHYS (savolitinib), HUTCHMED’s oral, potent, and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase, which occurred on July 12, 2021.

This follows less than three weeks after the June 22, 2021 approval of ORPATHYS in China for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with MET exon 14 skipping alterations who have progressed following prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy.

Under the terms of the license and collaboration agreement between HUTCHMED and AstraZeneca (“AstraZeneca”) (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), a US$25 million non-creditable and non-refundable milestone payment is triggered by the first commercial sales of ORPATHYS in China. HUTCHMED is responsible for the clinical development, marketing authorization, manufacturing and supply of ORPATHYS in China, while AstraZeneca is responsible for its commercialization for which it will pay HUTCHMED fixed royalties of 30% based on all China sales.

More than a third of the world’s lung cancer patients are in China and, among those with NSCLC, approximately 2-3% have tumors with MET exon 14 skipping alterations, a targetable mutation in the MET gene.1,2,3 This mutation is more common (13-22%) among patients with pulmonary sarcomatoid carcinoma (PSC), a rare and aggressive subtype of NSCLC usually resistant to chemotherapy.1,4

About ORPATHYS

ORPATHYS is an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (“TKI”) that has demonstrated clinical activity in advanced solid tumors. It blocks atypical activation of the MET receptor tyrosine kinase pathway that occurs because of mutations (such as exon 14 skipping alterations or other point mutations) or gene amplification.

ORPATHYS is marketed in China for the treatment of patients with NSCLC with MET exon 14 skipping alterations who have progressed following prior systemic therapy or are unable to receive chemotherapy. It is currently under clinical development for multiple tumor types, including lung, kidney, and gastric cancers, as a single treatment and in combination with other medicines.

ORPATHYS development in NSCLC

Phase II study of ORPATHYS monotherapy in MET Exon 14 skipping alteration NSCLC (NCT02897479) – In June 2021, ORPATHYS was granted drug registration conditional approval by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) for MET Exon 14 skipping alteration NSCLC. The approval was based on the results of a Phase II study in China; results of this study were presented during the American Society of Clinical Oncology ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program in May 2020, and updated results were published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine in June 2021. At a median follow up of 17.6 months, ORPATHYS demonstrated an objective response rate (“ORR”) of 42.9% (95% confidence interval [CI] 31.1-55.3) and median progression-free survival (“PFS”) of 6.8 months (95% CI 4.2-9.6) in the overall trial population. PFS was clinically meaningful across subgroups, and ORR results were consistent regardless of prior treatment or tumor histology, including in patients with the PSC subtype (40.0%, 95% CI 21.1-61.3) and patients with other NSCLC subtypes (44.4%, 95% CI 29.6-60.0). Disease control rate (“DCR”) in the overall trial population was 82.9% (95% CI 72.0-90.8). The safety and tolerability profile of ORPATHYS was consistent with previous trials, and no new safety signals were identified.

