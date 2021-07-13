checkAd

Vaisala raises its business outlook for 2021 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q2 2021

Vaisala Corporation
Inside information
July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala raises its business outlook for 2021 and publishes preliminary orders received, net sales and operating result for Q2 2021

Vaisala Corporation raises its net sales and operating result estimates for 2021. Vaisala estimates its full-year 2021 net sales to be in the range of EUR 400–420 million and operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 40–50 million.

Vaisala’s second quarter 2021 preliminary orders received were strong EUR 120.1 (95.9) million and increased by 25%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 109.5 (91.4) million and increased by 20%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 10.9 (7.9) million, 10.0 (8.7) % of net sales.

In January–June 2021, Vaisala’s preliminary orders received were strong EUR 226.3 (185.6) million and increased by 22%. Preliminary net sales were strong EUR 201.5 (178.6) million and increased by 13%. Preliminary operating result (EBIT) was EUR 19.0 (13.1) million, 9.5 (7.3) % of net sales.

The global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has been stronger and faster than earlier expected. The recovery had an unexpectedly positive effect on second quarter demand particularly in APAC and Europe. Picked up demand was reflected especially in Industrial Measurements business area. Orders received for life science as well as for industrial instruments were very strong. Weather and Environment business area booked the Ethiopian contract of EUR 13 million in the order book. This contract was announced in October 2019. Meteorology market in general developed positively. Renewable energy market continued to grow but orders received for ground transportation decreased in the second quarter.

Shortage of components did not affect Vaisala’s delivery capability during the second quarter. Limited availability of components is expanding, and visibility to suppliers’ capacity is volatile. Shortage of components is assumed to continue at least until the end of the year. Vaisala is actively mitigating availability issues together with suppliers and secondary sources. Shortage of components has increased material and transportation costs. Vaisala estimates, that these will have negative impact on operating result during the second half of 2021.

Vaisala’s previous business outlook for 2021 as published on April 29, 2021 was:
Vaisala estimates its full-year 2021 net sales to be in the range of EUR 380–400 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 35–45 million.

Vaisala will publish its Half Year Financial Report January–June 2021 on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Additional information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066, kaarina.muurinen@vaisala.com

Distribution        
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup






