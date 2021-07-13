checkAd

Nokia Says Will Lift Guidance After Strong Q2; Doesn't Give Details Yet

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Nokia expects to revise upwards its 2021 financial guidance.Nokia says Q2 saw continued strength in the business, improving its expectations for the full yearNokia now expects to revise upwards its prior outlook ranges for 2021Our first …

  • (PLX AI) – Nokia expects to revise upwards its 2021 financial guidance.
  • Nokia says Q2 saw continued strength in the business, improving its expectations for the full year
  • Nokia now expects to revise upwards its prior outlook ranges for 2021
  • Our first half performance has shown evidence of this in good cost control and also benefited from strength in a number of our end markets, CEO says
  • We continue to expect some headwinds in the second half as we have previously highlighted but our performance in the first half provides a good foundation for the full year: CEO
