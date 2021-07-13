checkAd

BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan

(PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital invests in Indian hydroponics pioneer UrbanKisaan.This is BVC’s first investment in an early stage business focusing on IndiaUrbanKisaan operates several suburban greenhouses and vertical indoor farms in Hyderabad and …

  • (PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital invests in Indian hydroponics pioneer UrbanKisaan.
  • This is BVC’s first investment in an early stage business focusing on India
  • UrbanKisaan operates several suburban greenhouses and vertical indoor farms in Hyderabad and Bangalore
  • With the investment from BASF, UrbanKisaan plans to further expand its market presence in India, deploy its farming technology to work with thousands of farmers, and bring fresh, local, sustainable produce to cities
