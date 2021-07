BASF Venture Capital Invests in UrbanKisaan Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 08:06 | 27 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 08:06 | (PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital invests in Indian hydroponics pioneer UrbanKisaan.This is BVC’s first investment in an early stage business focusing on IndiaUrbanKisaan operates several suburban greenhouses and vertical indoor farms in Hyderabad and … (PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital invests in Indian hydroponics pioneer UrbanKisaan.This is BVC’s first investment in an early stage business focusing on IndiaUrbanKisaan operates several suburban greenhouses and vertical indoor farms in Hyderabad and … (PLX AI) – BASF Venture Capital invests in Indian hydroponics pioneer UrbanKisaan.

This is BVC’s first investment in an early stage business focusing on India

UrbanKisaan operates several suburban greenhouses and vertical indoor farms in Hyderabad and Bangalore

With the investment from BASF, UrbanKisaan plans to further expand its market presence in India, deploy its farming technology to work with thousands of farmers, and bring fresh, local, sustainable produce to cities BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

BASF Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Especulador7 Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer