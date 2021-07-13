Funke Mediengruppe joins action press regional press network

Hamburg, July 13, 2021 - Funke Mediengruppe is marketing its regional picture and video content via "Regio-Group," the regional press network of action press international gmbh (Hamburg) with immediate effect. action press international gmbh is part of action press AG (Frankfurt am Main).

The Funke Mediengruppe owns 13 major German regional newspapers in several German states. These include WAZ, Neue Ruhr/Neue Rhein Zeitung, Westfälische Rundschau, Thüringer Allgemeine (Erfurt), Braunschweiger Zeitung, Hamburger Abendblatt and Berliner Morgenpost. The daily photo and video productions of Funke's regional newspapers will henceforth be promoted and distributed by action press. This makes them available to a broad customer base of TV stations and publishing houses in Germany and abroad. action press' regional press network "Regio-Group" now consists of 25 regional newspapers based throughout Germany and can gain further momentum by gaining the media content of Funke Mediengruppe.

action press AG, whose parent company was founded in 1970 and is active in 120 countries, is further expanding its portfolio and tapping into new markets with regional content. Since August 2020, the previous CEO, Ulli Michel, and Professor Moritz Hunzinger (Frankfurt am Main) have been jointly managing action press AG. Every day, up to 18,000 photos from 3,700 photographers and 50 partner agencies from 120 countries are processed and tagged according to the highest editorial standards. With 50 million photos, action press is one of the largest picture databases in the world. The share capital of action press AG amounts to 22.05 million euros.

WKN: A2TSNU

ISIN: DE000A2TSNU7

LEI 5299002Y37DNOIMBMX46

Inquiries:

- Ulli Michel: ulli.michel@actionpress.de, +49 172 253 73 03

- Prof. Moritz Hunzinger: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de, +49 171 60 333 20

Web links to action press:

- https://www.actionpress.de

- https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Action_Press

action press international gmbh

Oehleckerring 9a-13

22419 Hamburg

action press AG

Wielandstraße 3

60318 Frankfurt am Main

13.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: action press AG Wielandstr. 3 60318 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69-15200320 E-mail: moritz.hunzinger@actionpress.de Internet: https://www.actionpress.de/ ISIN: DE000A2TSNU7 WKN: A2TSNU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1218020

End of News DGAP News Service

1218020 13.07.2021