Buy DSV Panalpina as Future Acquisitions Will Drive Significant Potential, Kepler Says
- (PLX AI) – DSV Panalpina has 22% upside as acquisitions will continue to drive value creation, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, initiating coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- Price target DKK 1,880 compared to yesterday's close of DKK 1,540.50
- DSV is likely to deliver 12% annual average EPS growth through 2030, Kepler says
- The valuation may look high, but there is significant value creation potential from future transactions and acquisitions, Kepler says
