Reducing their carbon footprint and developing their transmission infrastructure to integrate renewables into the system and support electrification are the main ways they are helping to achieve this goal



Reducing and limiting the carbon footprint of their own activities and value chains; expanding and developing their electricity grids to facilitate the integration of renewables and flexibility resources into the system; and supporting the direct and indirect electrification of different sectors of the economy: these are key ways 8 leading transmission system operators (TSOs) are helping to establish a climate-neutral society by 2050. In a paper published today, TSOs from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland have launched a joint initiative which highlights the enabling role they are playing in the energy transition and provides concrete examples of their enabling activities. The group of TSOs teamed up to further analyse how their activities contribute to decarbonisation and develop ways to support the energy system to become carbon-neutral. They are strongly committed to reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, supporting sustainable development and helping to transform the electricity sector as it moves from being fossil-based to being decarbonised.



In line with the aims of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the European Green Deal and related "Fit for 55 legislative package, the EU and Switzerland have committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. In line with this, TSOs can contribute to decarbonisation and the mitigation of global warming. The core of their activities and responsibilities is to ensure the secure and high-quality delivery of electricity across national and interconnected transmission grids, which are the backbone of European society. However, the role TSOs play has been widening. They are having to manage an increasingly complex and digitalised energy system as Europe prepares itself for carbon neutrality; this energy system is one in which the share of fluctuating renewable energy sources and electricity uses are growing and in which consumers are gradually being empowered to take on active roles.



