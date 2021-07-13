checkAd

eTheRNA immunotherapies and Ghent University Announce mRNA Delivery Collaboration and License Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 09:00  |  37   |   |   

- Novel lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery will enhance thermostability, biodegradability and safety and pave the way for new off-the-shelf therapies

NIEL and GHENT, Belgium, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ('eTheRNA'), a clinical-stage company developing mRNA immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, announces a collaboration and license agreement with Ghent University.

Under the terms of the agreement, eTheRNA will receive exclusive worldwide rights to commercialise a new library of novel ionizable lipids, co-developed with the research group of Prof. Bruno De Geest from Ghent University, for a new generation of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations. Ionizable lipids are a main driver of LNP activity, enhancing the entrapment and stabilisation of mRNA into the LNP and facilitating the release of the mRNA payload into the cell cytoplasm where the mRNA is subsequently translated into the protein of therapeutic interest. The ionizable lipids in the new library have been designed for improved biodegradability and therefore offer a better safety profile. In addition, LNPs formulated with these ionizable lipids are expected to have favourable thermostability properties, reducing the need for cold chain storage of the final product.

Steven Powell, CEO at eTheRNA immunotherapies commented: "We are delighted to collaborate with the laboratory of Prof. De Geest from Ghent University with their valuable, combined expertise in chemistry, nanotechnology and immunology. One of the bottlenecks with current mRNA pharmaceuticals is the need for elaborate cold-chain logistics. This collaboration and license agreement gives us access to lipid nanoparticles with enhanced thermostability and improved safety profiles. The new ionizable lipids with improved properties will provide the basis for our second generation of LNPs that will be used to develop future prophylactic vaccines and tumor-microenvironment modulating therapies."

Prof. Bruno De Geest, Ghent University commented: "I am delighted that my long-lasting collaboration with Dr. Stefaan De Koker from eTheRNA immunotherapies has culminated in this successful technology platform. I also wish to acknowledge support from the European Research Council (ERC) which enabled my lab to endeavor into this field of research." Dr. Dominic De Groote, Business Development Manager at Ghent University added: "This partnership is the result of continuing efforts by Ghent University and Ghent University Hospital to become a leading academic and clinical center for the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). This LNP technology is part of our growing portfolio of ATMP related assets that we are actively developing from the bench to the bedside through our translational platform GATE."

About eTheRNA immunotherapies

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV is developing immunotherapy and vaccine products for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease from its multiple RNA, formulation and manufacturing technology platforms. The company is headquartered in Belgium and was established in 2013. Its founding shareholders include Progress Pharma and VUB. eTheRNA is supported by an international group of specialised investors; BNP Fortis Private Equity, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Funds, Everjoy Fortune PTE. LTD, Grand Decade Development Limited, Fund+, LSP, Novalis Lifesciences, Omega Funds, PMV and Ying Zhou Enterprise Management Company Limited who share the Company's ambition to build a world-leading company in the RNA field. To date, the Company has raised €63 million of venture funding. Further details relating to eTheRNA can be found at www.etherna.be

About Ghent University

Ghent University (UGent) is a top 100 university in the Shanghai Ranking and one of the largest Belgian universities in the heart of Europe. We are an active partner in national and international educational, scientific and industrial cooperation. Our organization is committed to research and innovation with more than 5,500 researchers active in a wide range of the life, physical and social sciences. GATE – the Ghent Advanced Therapies and Tissue Engineering platform (www.gatehealth.be) – connects researchers and clinicians in the field of gene and cell therapy, and regenerative medicine, covering the complete process from early research to first-in-human clinical trials. GATE works together with UGent TechTransfer and UGent Business Development Centers to support researchers in developing groundbreaking science to bring innovations to the market.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eTheRNA immunotherapies and Ghent University Announce mRNA Delivery Collaboration and License Agreement - Novel lipid nanoparticles for mRNA delivery will enhance thermostability, biodegradability and safety and pave the way for new off-the-shelf therapies NIEL and GHENT, Belgium, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ('eTheRNA'), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area