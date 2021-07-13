checkAd

EQS-News u-blox AG: First dual-output automotive dead reckoning module qualified for operation up to 105 °C

u-blox AG: First dual-output automotive dead reckoning module qualified for operation up to 105 °C

Press Release

First dual-output automotive dead reckoning module qualified for operation up to 105 C

Continuous accurate navigation in all environments with sensor-based spoofing detection

Thalwil, Switzerland - July 13, 2021 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, is introducing a series of automotive-grade positioning modules that are operational up to 105 C. The NEO-M9L modules and the M9140-KA-DR chip are built on the robust u-blox M9 GNSS platform and use dead reckoning techniques to provide accurate position data when satellite signals are compromised or unavailable.

The u-blox NEO-M9L-20A and NEO-M9L-01A modules, as well as the M9140-KA-DR chip are specially designed for first-mount automotive solutions. The modules and the chip are all automotive grade, with the NEO-M9L-01A variant offering an extended operational temperature range up to 105 C, making it suitable for integration on the roof, behind the windscreen, or inside hot electronics control units (ECUs). Applications include integrated navigation systems such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) and head units, integrated telematics control units (TCU), and V2X.

The modules include new generation 6-axis inertial measurement units (IMUs) which deliver low-latency 100 Hz RAW data output. The modules offer a low-latency 50-Hz position update rate, making it ideal for use in real-time applications. The automotive dead reckoning (ADR) output smartly combines the GNSS fix with IMU data to deliver the most accurate positioning output for the given scenario. Additional GNSS-only output enables seamless integration into a variety of third-party applications. The receiver also supports wake-on-motion, which enables smart features such as theft protection and power-efficient designs.

