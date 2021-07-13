Publishing time for half year 2021 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half year 2021 financial report on August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EEST.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and phone conference on its half year 2021 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on August 12th, 2021, at 14:00 EEST. The audiocast can be viewed live at: https://investors.rovio.com/en , and later the same day as a recording.

The half year financial report will be available after publication in company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/financials-reports/interim-reports/year ...

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 26539023#

Finland: +358 981710310

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period begins on July 13th, 2021.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Media phone + 358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com )