checkAd

Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC

Autor: Accesswire
13.07.2021, 09:05  |  60   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce an exploration program to evaluate the gold content of tailings from the historic Wilcox gold mine, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce an exploration program to evaluate the gold content of tailings from the historic Wilcox gold mine, located near Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.

Ximen's mineral claims near Ymir cover a tailings deposit from the historic Wilcox mine, located on the north side of Ymir Creek approximately 30 kilometres southeast of Nelson, British Columbia. The Wilcox was a high-grade gold producer that processed about 14,555 tonnes between 1900 and 1940 of material from high grade gold veins situated within granodiorite of the Middle Jurassic Nelson Batholith. Ore was processed at a stamp mill located adjacent to the mine site. Mill processing in the early 1900's yielded low gold recoveries with unrecovered gold remaining in the tailings material.

Foto: Accesswire

Image of Joshua Hendry stamp mill similar to the mill that was used at the Wilcox mine

In 2005, the resource potential of the tailings deposit was estimated in a report titled "Wilcox Mine Tailings - Gold Resource Evaluation" by Doug Warkentin, P.Eng., of Crucible Engineering Services, Vancouver, B.C. Canada., dated September 17, 2005 (B.C. Assessment Report 27963). The average grade of the tailings deposit was estimated at 3.09 grams gold per tonne, based on assays of 65 samples collected on a grid pattern. The tonnage was estimated at 12,387 tonnes, based on depth and specific gravity measurements. The in-situ gold potential was then estimated as 1,230 ounces of gold. An average gold recovery rate of 80% was projected based on metallurgical test results available.

Foto: Accesswire

Map showing location of Wilcox Tailings, mineral occurrences and claims near Ymir, B.C.

This season, Ximen is planning to carry out a detailed survey and sampling program of the tailings area to better define the physiography and resource potential of the Wilcox tailings. Activities include grid surface sampling, auger drilling, high resolution drone photogrammetry, metallurgical testing, and detailed GPS surveys. The results will be used to evaluate the possibility of custom treatment to recover the gold from the tailings deposit. In addition, mine waste dumps from the Ymir mine and others will be sampled to check their precious metal content.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce an exploration program to evaluate the gold content of tailings from the historic Wilcox gold mine, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
OPTEC INTERNATIONAL's Z2O "Uber of Cleaning" Subsidiary Acquires Fleet of Company Owned & Operated ...
CEN Biotech Inc. Announces Planned Strategic Expansion of Business and Closing of Clear Com Media ...
Rockland Resources Pauses Exploration at Cole Gold Mines Project, Red Lake, Ontario Due to Forest ...
SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Launches Next Generation Electric Pickup Truck
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Nuran Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $11,065,433 and ...
REPEAT - HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Fort St. James Begins 2021 Exploration Program at Porcupine Base Metal - Precious Metal - REE ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
META Completes UK-Funded Project towards Developing Non-Invasive Glucose Sensing System
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...