Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. (" Petroteq " or the " Company ") (TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received irrevocable subscription agreements for gross proceeds of US$2,144,999.92 for an aggregate of 17,874,996 units (a " Unit " or " Units ") of the ‎Company at US$0.12 per Unit (the " Equity Offering "). Each Unit shall consist of (i) one (1) common share of the ‎Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable ‎common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall ‎‎entitle the holder thereof to acquire one ‎additional common share of the Company ‎at US$0.12 ‎per share, 9,541,663 for twenty-four ‎‎(24) months from issuance and 8,333,333 for sixty (60) months from issuance.‎ The subscriptions include a US$225,000 subscription from Mr. Alex Blyumkin, an officer and director of Petroteq, for 1,875,000 Units.‎ In connection with the issue and sale of the Units pursuant to the Equity Offering, the Company has agreed to compensate ‎registered dealers ‎(i) cash commissions of an aggregate of US$37,999.99, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase an aggregate of 577,082 ‎common shares at US$0.12 per share, 316,666 for twenty-four ‎‎(24) months from issuance and 260,416 for forty-eight ‎‎(48) months from issuance.‎

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has agreed to a fourth follow on debt financing with a previous arm's length lender. The lender has provided an irrevocable subscription agreement for (i) a US$3,000,000 principal amount (including a 20% OID) convertible secured debenture of the‎ Company, and (ii) 20,833,333 transferable common share purchase warrants, for the total subscription price of US$2,500,000. The debenture will have a term of forty-eight (48) months and shall bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum, payable ‎quarterly, and at the option of the subscriber, ‎subject to a forced conversion right of the Company, will be ‎convertible into common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share‎. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is forty-eight (48) months from issuance. In connection with the subscription, a registered dealer is entitled on closing to (i) a ‎cash ‎commission equal to 8% ($200,000) of the subscription price, and (ii) compensation options to purchase 5,208,333 common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is forty-eight (48) months from issuance.‎ In addition, the Company will reimburse the subscriber for its costs, expenses and due diligence fees in connection with the subscription.‎ An affiliated party to the previous lender has also provided an irrevocable subscription agreement for (i) a US$300,000 principal amount convertible debenture of the Company, and (ii) 2,500,000 ‎transferable common share purchase warrants, for the total subscription price of US$300,000. The ‎debenture will have a term of twenty-four (24) months and shall bear interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum, payable quarterly, and at the option of the ‎subscriber, ‎subject to a forced conversion right of the Company, will be convertible into common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share‎. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from issuance. In connection with the subscription, a registered dealer is entitled on closing to ‎compensation options to ‎purchase 625,000 common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is forty-eight (48) months from issuance.‎