Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce that it has received irrevocable subscription agreements for gross proceeds of US$2,144,999.92 for an aggregate of 17,874,996 units (a "Unit" or "Units") of the Company at US$0.12 per Unit (the "Equity Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of (i) one (1) common share of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at US$0.12 per share, 9,541,663 for twenty-four (24) months from issuance and 8,333,333 for sixty (60) months from issuance. The subscriptions include a US$225,000 subscription from Mr. Alex Blyumkin, an officer and director of Petroteq, for 1,875,000 Units. In connection with the issue and sale of the Units pursuant to the Equity Offering, the Company has agreed to compensate registered dealers (i) cash commissions of an aggregate of US$37,999.99, and (ii) non-transferable compensation options to purchase an aggregate of 577,082 common shares at US$0.12 per share, 316,666 for twenty-four (24) months from issuance and 260,416 for forty-eight (48) months from issuance.
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has agreed to a fourth follow on debt financing with a previous arm's length lender. The lender has provided an irrevocable subscription agreement for (i) a US$3,000,000 principal amount (including a 20% OID) convertible secured debenture of the Company, and (ii) 20,833,333 transferable common share purchase warrants, for the total subscription price of US$2,500,000. The debenture will have a term of forty-eight (48) months and shall bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum, payable quarterly, and at the option of the subscriber, subject to a forced conversion right of the Company, will be convertible into common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is forty-eight (48) months from issuance. In connection with the subscription, a registered dealer is entitled on closing to (i) a cash commission equal to 8% ($200,000) of the subscription price, and (ii) compensation options to purchase 5,208,333 common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is forty-eight (48) months from issuance. In addition, the Company will reimburse the subscriber for its costs, expenses and due diligence fees in connection with the subscription. An affiliated party to the previous lender has also provided an irrevocable subscription agreement for (i) a US$300,000 principal amount convertible debenture of the Company, and (ii) 2,500,000 transferable common share purchase warrants, for the total subscription price of US$300,000. The debenture will have a term of twenty-four (24) months and shall bear interest at a rate of 8.0% per annum, payable quarterly, and at the option of the subscriber, subject to a forced conversion right of the Company, will be convertible into common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share. Each warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from issuance. In connection with the subscription, a registered dealer is entitled on closing to compensation options to purchase 625,000 common shares of the Company at US$0.12 per share until the date that is forty-eight (48) months from issuance.
