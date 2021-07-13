Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

Düsseldorf (ots) -



- Organic Group revenue growth of 7.5 %, and 7.1 % in core business

- Solutions for biotech drugs and high-value solutions continue to drive

revenues increase

- Organic adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.8 % in core business

- Adjusted earnings per share up organically by 19.1 % to EUR 1.28

- Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021



Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The

new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for

our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second

quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech

drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as

planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for

2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.





