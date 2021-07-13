checkAd

Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
13.07.2021, 09:10  |  30   |   |   

Düsseldorf (ots) -

- Organic Group revenue growth of 7.5 %, and 7.1 % in core business
- Solutions for biotech drugs and high-value solutions continue to drive
revenues increase
- Organic adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.8 % in core business
- Adjusted earnings per share up organically by 19.1 % to EUR 1.28
- Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021

Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The
new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for
our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second
quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech
drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as
planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for
2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

In the second quarter of 2021, Gerresheimer AG generated organic Group revenues
of EUR 377m. Revenues increased organically by 7.5 %, with revenues in the core
business growing by 7.1 % year on year. The Plastics & Devices Division recorded
organic growth of 4.4 % in the second quarter of 2021. The company achieved
considerable growth in revenues in pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions
made of plastic and in the syringes business in particular. Organic revenues in
the Primary Packaging Glass Division rose by 10.3 % year on year. Significant
revenue increases were recorded for high-value solutions in particular, such as
Elite Glass products.

Adjusted EBITDA in the core business stood at EUR 85 million, corresponding to
an organic growth of 3.1 %. The organic adjusted EBITDA margin in the core
business amounted to 22.8 %. Adjusted net income stood at EUR 41 million.
Adjusted earnings per share stood at EUR 1.28, which is a year-on-year increase
of 19.1 %.

Forecast

Outlook for the financial year 2021 (core business, currency adjusted):

- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
- Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22 % and 23 %
- Adjusted earnings per share to improve by around 10 %

Medium term (core business, net of currency effects):

- Revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23 %
- Adjusted earnings per share to improve by at least 10 % per year

The Quarterly Statement for the second quarter of 2021 is available here:

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

Contact:

Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +49 211 6181-250
mailto:jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/4966723
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

