Gerresheimer accelerates revenue growth
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 13.07.2021, 09:10 | 30 | 0 |
Düsseldorf (ots) -
- Organic Group revenue growth of 7.5 %, and 7.1 % in core business
- Solutions for biotech drugs and high-value solutions continue to drive
revenues increase
- Organic adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.8 % in core business
- Adjusted earnings per share up organically by 19.1 % to EUR 1.28
- Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021
Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The
new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for
our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second
quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech
drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as
planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for
2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.
- Organic Group revenue growth of 7.5 %, and 7.1 % in core business
- Solutions for biotech drugs and high-value solutions continue to drive
revenues increase
- Organic adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.8 % in core business
- Adjusted earnings per share up organically by 19.1 % to EUR 1.28
- Guidance confirmed for the financial year 2021
Gerresheimer AG showed strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021. "The
new company focus on sustainable growth, innovation and providing solutions for
our customers is bearing fruits. We revealed our strengths in the second
quarter. Prefillable syringes and other high-value solutions such as for biotech
drugs are the main drivers. The delivery of injection vials is running as
planned. We expect a strong second half of the year and confirm our guidance for
2021," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.
