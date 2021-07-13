Bufab Jumps 11% After Surprisingly Strong Q2 Profit, Orders
- (PLX AI) – Bufab shares soared 11% after second-quarter earnings comfortably beat expectations and orders showed good signs for the third quarter, analysts said.
- Q2 EBITA was SEK 185 million vs. consensus estimate of SEK 144 million
- Orders in the quarter were SEK 1,526 million
- All business areas beat expectations despite supply chain issues, Carnegie said
- Orders are indicating the strong momentum will continue in the third quarter, Carnegie said
