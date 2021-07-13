Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bufab Jumps 11% After Surprisingly Strong Q2 Profit, Orders (PLX AI) – Bufab shares soared 11% after second-quarter earnings comfortably beat expectations and orders showed good signs for the third quarter, analysts said.Q2 EBITA was SEK 185 million vs. consensus estimate of SEK 144 millionOrders in the …



