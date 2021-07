Bufab Jumps 11% After Surprisingly Strong Q2 Profit, Orders Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 09:08 | 34 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 09:08 | (PLX AI) – Bufab shares soared 11% after second-quarter earnings comfortably beat expectations and orders showed good signs for the third quarter, analysts said.Q2 EBITA was SEK 185 million vs. consensus estimate of SEK 144 millionOrders in the … (PLX AI) – Bufab shares soared 11% after second-quarter earnings comfortably beat expectations and orders showed good signs for the third quarter, analysts said.Q2 EBITA was SEK 185 million vs. consensus estimate of SEK 144 millionOrders in the … (PLX AI) – Bufab shares soared 11% after second-quarter earnings comfortably beat expectations and orders showed good signs for the third quarter, analysts said.

Q2 EBITA was SEK 185 million vs. consensus estimate of SEK 144 million

Orders in the quarter were SEK 1,526 million

All business areas beat expectations despite supply chain issues, Carnegie said

Orders are indicating the strong momentum will continue in the third quarter, Carnegie said Bufab Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bufab Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer