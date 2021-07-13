checkAd

BOC Group Pushes the ADONIS Experience Further With ADONIS 12.0

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 09:30  |  27   |   |   

Featuring a selection of customer-driven updates – from new Insights Dashboards and Release Workflow improvements, to consolidated support resources – to further ease daily work and power a smoother BPM experience

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today introduced ADONIS 12.0, with new features that take advantage of its unique capabilities and make them more streamlined in everyday use. ADONIS 12.0 boosts some of the fundamental activities users perform in their day-to-day work, including how they access essential asset information, push business processes through approval cycles, and find support for their tasks at hand. Inspired by the way users leverage ADONIS for their transformation initiatives, the latest release adds highly requested features that level-up performance and tool handling.

"With ADONIS 12.0 we're excited to build on the distinct new experience we've recently introduced to ADONIS, and deliver new capabilities that help users increase efficiency, get more transparency on their BPM, and make the most out of the tool," said Tobias Rausch, ADONIS product manager.

"Providing a great mix of innovative features and updates that our users wanted to see in ADONIS, the 12.0 version drives the ease-of-use and productivity further, ultimately contributing to a more effortless BPM experience – for beginners and ADONIS pros alike".

What's more, the latest release introduces a number of other updates, including the new (early access) ADONIS bot, helping Starter Edition users to quickly find the content they're searching for, or access the support materials they need.

A detailed insight into the new release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to take the new ADONIS for a spin with the free ADONIS:Community Edition and experience the latest updates first-hand.

About BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur with more than 90 partners around the globe.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH
Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz
Market Development Manager
+43 1 905 10 81 2250

BOC Products & Services AG

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561046/BOC_Logo.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOC Group Pushes the ADONIS Experience Further With ADONIS 12.0 Featuring a selection of customer-driven updates – from new Insights Dashboards and Release Workflow improvements, to consolidated support resources – to further ease daily work and power a smoother BPM experience DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area