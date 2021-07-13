BOC Group Pushes the ADONIS Experience Further With ADONIS 12.0

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group today introduced ADONIS 12.0 , with new features that take advantage of its unique capabilities and make them more streamlined in everyday use. ADONIS 12.0 boosts some of the fundamental activities users perform in their day-to-day work, including how they access essential asset information, push business processes through approval cycles, and find support for their tasks at hand. Inspired by the way users leverage ADONIS for their transformation initiatives, the latest release adds highly requested features that level-up performance and tool handling.

Featuring a selection of customer-driven updates – from new Insights Dashboards and Release Workflow improvements, to consolidated support resources – to further ease daily work and power a smoother BPM experience

"With ADONIS 12.0 we're excited to build on the distinct new experience we've recently introduced to ADONIS, and deliver new capabilities that help users increase efficiency, get more transparency on their BPM, and make the most out of the tool," said Tobias Rausch, ADONIS product manager.

"Providing a great mix of innovative features and updates that our users wanted to see in ADONIS, the 12.0 version drives the ease-of-use and productivity further, ultimately contributing to a more effortless BPM experience – for beginners and ADONIS pros alike".

What's more, the latest release introduces a number of other updates, including the new (early access) ADONIS bot, helping Starter Edition users to quickly find the content they're searching for, or access the support materials they need.

A detailed insight into the new release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to take the new ADONIS for a spin with the free ADONIS:Community Edition and experience the latest updates first-hand.

About BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities, as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur with more than 90 partners around the globe.

