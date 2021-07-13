DNB Slips Despite Earnings Beat, as Investors Worry About Lasting Performance Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 09:28 | 35 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 09:28 | (PLX AI) – DNB shares slipped a tad more than 1% despite a significant beat on second quarter earnings, as investors worried whether the bank can sustain such performance in future quarters, analysts said. The Norwegian bank surprised positively on … (PLX AI) – DNB shares slipped a tad more than 1% despite a significant beat on second quarter earnings, as investors worried whether the bank can sustain such performance in future quarters, analysts said. The Norwegian bank surprised positively on … (PLX AI) – DNB shares slipped a tad more than 1% despite a significant beat on second quarter earnings, as investors worried whether the bank can sustain such performance in future quarters, analysts said.

The Norwegian bank surprised positively on commissions, posting a good quality top-line result, SEB said

Net reversals of loan losses also helped the over-performance, analysts said

But on the negative side, costs ended up 3% above consensus, SEB said



