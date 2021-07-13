TeamViewer Low Valuation Brings Risk/Reward to Upside, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 09:41 | 44 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 09:41 | (PLX AI) – TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock. Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; … (PLX AI) – TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock. Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; … (PLX AI) – TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock.

Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; implies 75% upside

TeamViewer can achieve 30% growth in the second half of the year, BofA said

There needs to be a rebound in the second half, but TeamViewer has long-term strategic value, BofA said



