TeamViewer Low Valuation Brings Risk/Reward to Upside, Bank of America Says
(PLX AI) – TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock. Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; …
(PLX AI) – TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock. Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; …
- (PLX AI) – TeamViewer had a soft second quarter, but the valuation is so far below its peers that the risk/reward is to the upside, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining their buy rating on the stock.
- Price target cut to EUR 51 from EUR 53; implies 75% upside
- TeamViewer can achieve 30% growth in the second half of the year, BofA said
- There needs to be a rebound in the second half, but TeamViewer has long-term strategic value, BofA said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare