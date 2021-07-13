International Journal of Green Energy Publishes Peer-Reviewed Paper Describing American Manganese’s Closed Loop Battery Recycling Process

Closed-Loop Method Reduces Operational Costs and Eliminates Environmental Impacts of WastewaterSuccessfully Demonstrated and Validated at Different Scales Using Practical Operating ConditionsSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / American …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) (" AMY " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the detailed technical paper, ‘A Novel Closed Loop Process for Recycling Spent Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials' has been submitted, reviewed, and published in the International Journal of Green Energy, a peer-reviewed journal that publishes papers on energy, energy conversion, energy management, and energy conservation, particularly in advanced, sustainable, and green energy technologies.

The publication describes the experimental work conducted by the American Manganese's R&D contractor, Kemetco Research, to develop one of AMY's potential recycling flowsheets. The abstract can be viewed at the following link: A Novel Closed Loop Process for Recycling Spent Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Materials - Taylor & Francis.

"The International Journal of Green Energy is a highly respected journal, and we are extremely proud that our research in lithium-ion battery cathode material recycling is recognized and validated by people with expertise in this field," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "As a pioneer in novel and advanced lithium-ion battery cathode recycling technology, all of us at AMY pride ourselves on our transparency and structured development plans using real science."

Common hydrometallurgical processes were recognized to experience significant obstacles during their impurity removal and metal extraction stages due to the chemical reagents used. This common practice results in a contaminated solution that needs to be treated before discharge or reuse. Therefore, further complicating the hydrometallurgical recycling process and generating wastewater.

In comparison, the publication concludes that the novel process can extract lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese while regenerating key process reagents for re-use, therefore creating a closed-loop process. The regeneration of key process reagents for re-use in processing steps such as leaching, precipitation, and impurity removal, can reduce operational costs and eliminate the environmental impacts of contaminated solutions. This process has been successfully demonstrated and validated through recycling experiments at three different scales using practical operating conditions.