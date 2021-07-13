checkAd

IoT Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Services to Reach US$3.6 Billion in Revenue in 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 10:00  |  35   |   |   

The pandemic accelerated ML and AI in the IoT to manage and find insights into increasing volumes of data

LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the Big Data domain. Simultaneously, the value in the technology stack is shifting beyond the hardware and middleware to analytics and value-added services, such as Machine-Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). According to global tech market advisory firm ABI Research, ML and AI services are estimated to grow within the IoT domain at a CAGR of nearly 40%, reaching US$3.6 billion in 2026.

While COVID-19 impacted many industries, the IoT data analytics market has been less affected. In fact, many newly emerging cloud-native data-enabled analytics vendors have benefited from COVID-19. "Since industries are transitioning to "remote everything," out-of-the-box solutions for remote monitoring, asset management, asset visibility, and predictive maintenance are in high demand and exemplify market acceleration. Vendors, such as DataRobot,  are now easing access to ML and AI tool sets through different deployment options at the edge, on-premises, and the cloud, and through consumption using Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS)," explains Kateryna Dubrova, Research Analyst at ABI Research. "All and all, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of rapid deployment solutions, such as hardware agnostic SaaS."

Companies like AWS, C3, and Google also have been successful in promoting their products and analytics capabilities (tool sets and environment) by creating centralized repositories for COVID-19 data. Currently, these data lakes are public and are not monetized. However, it is expected that those companies will attempt to use the data lakes to create products for sale to the healthcare market in the future. From a technology perspective, the data lakes could be the first step for creating and testing data visibility, and streaming analytics services. COVID-19 has showcased the public cloud's healthcare industry ambitions expanding into pharmaceutical, biomedicine, and telemedicine.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IoT Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Services to Reach US$3.6 Billion in Revenue in 2026 The pandemic accelerated ML and AI in the IoT to manage and find insights into increasing volumes of data LONDON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the Big Data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area