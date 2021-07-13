Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding recruits Nadejda de Lousanoff for its Institutional Sales Team

Account management for corporate pensions strengthened

Existing company expertise to be further developed by specialist consultant, Hans Ohlrogge, former chief executive of the IBM Germany pension funds

Nadejda de Lousanoff Hans Ohlrogge - (c) Hans Scherhaufer



Munich, 13 July 2021 - Golding Capital Partners, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, has appointed Nadejda de Lousanoff as a new Director of Institutional Sales. In this new position she will be responsible for advising corporate investors, as well as charitable foundations and family offices. Hans Ohlrogge, an recognised expert on company pensions, is also helping to develop Golding's expertise for corporate clients. Hans Ohlrogge led the IBM pension schemes in Germany and will be working as an external consultant.

"With the support of Nadejda de Lousanoff and her long-standing expertise we can now focus on our strategic goal of developing our strong position in German-speaking markets by providing even more in-depth management and advisory services, particularly to address the pension needs of our corporate clients. Our approach is backed up by advice from Hans Ohlrogge, one of the foremost experts in all areas of corporate pension benefits", explains Hubertus Theile-Ochel, Managing Partner of Golding Capital Partners.

Nadejda de Lousanoff has over 13 years of experience in investment management and client services for institutional investors. Most recently she was with PIMCO for more than eight years, working from the Munich office in institutional sales and account management, with a focus on alternatives and fixed income. Her prior experience includes several years in sales and structuring at Banesto in Madrid, where she headed the German and Scandinavian market teams, and a stint as an interbank broker for fixed income derivatives. She holds a Bachelor degree in Economics from Freiburg University, a Master in Economics and Business from Zurich University as well as a Master in Finance from the Instituto de Estudios Bursátiles in Madrid.

Hans Ohlrogge currently advises several asset managers and investors via his Ohlrogge Consulting business, and was previously chief executive of the two IBM Germany pension schemes for many years. His exceptional commitment and wide-ranging network make him one of the most sought-after speakers on company pensions in Germany.

About Golding Capital Partners GmbH

Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of the leading independent asset managers for private equity, private debt and infrastructure in Europe. With a team of over 120 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, London, New York and Tokyo, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages some €11 billion in assets. Its more than 200 institutional investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and family offices as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013.

