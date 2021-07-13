checkAd

DGAP-News Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding recruits Nadejda de Lousanoff for its Institutional Sales Team

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.07.2021, 10:13  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion
Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding recruits Nadejda de Lousanoff for its Institutional Sales Team

13.07.2021 / 10:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Golding recruits Nadejda de Lousanoff for its Institutional Sales Team

  • Account management for corporate pensions strengthened
  • Existing company expertise to be further developed by specialist consultant, Hans Ohlrogge, former chief executive of the IBM Germany pension funds

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=14e6621791b4cdb4b878b5c8e04ce77cfncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=69a88f15eb851833b0c698fd6ea3fb1d

Nadejda de Lousanoff                                                          Hans Ohlrogge - (c) Hans Scherhaufer


Munich, 13 July 2021 - Golding Capital Partners, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, has appointed Nadejda de Lousanoff as a new Director of Institutional Sales. In this new position she will be responsible for advising corporate investors, as well as charitable foundations and family offices. Hans Ohlrogge, an recognised expert on company pensions, is also helping to develop Golding's expertise for corporate clients. Hans Ohlrogge led the IBM pension schemes in Germany and will be working as an external consultant.

"With the support of Nadejda de Lousanoff and her long-standing expertise we can now focus on our strategic goal of developing our strong position in German-speaking markets by providing even more in-depth management and advisory services, particularly to address the pension needs of our corporate clients. Our approach is backed up by advice from Hans Ohlrogge, one of the foremost experts in all areas of corporate pension benefits", explains Hubertus Theile-Ochel, Managing Partner of Golding Capital Partners.

Nadejda de Lousanoff has over 13 years of experience in investment management and client services for institutional investors. Most recently she was with PIMCO for more than eight years, working from the Munich office in institutional sales and account management, with a focus on alternatives and fixed income. Her prior experience includes several years in sales and structuring at Banesto in Madrid, where she headed the German and Scandinavian market teams, and a stint as an interbank broker for fixed income derivatives. She holds a Bachelor degree in Economics from Freiburg University, a Master in Economics and Business from Zurich University as well as a Master in Finance from the Instituto de Estudios Bursátiles in Madrid.

Hans Ohlrogge currently advises several asset managers and investors via his Ohlrogge Consulting business, and was previously chief executive of the two IBM Germany pension schemes for many years. His exceptional commitment and wide-ranging network make him one of the most sought-after speakers on company pensions in Germany.

About Golding Capital Partners GmbH

Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of the leading independent asset managers for private equity, private debt and infrastructure in Europe. With a team of over 120 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, London, New York and Tokyo, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages some €11 billion in assets. Its more than 200 institutional investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and family offices as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013.

Further information
Golding Capital Partners
Susanne Stolzenburg
Manager Marketing & Communication
T +49 (0) 89 419 997 553
stolzenburg@goldingcapital.com

Johannes Braun
GmbH PB3C GmbH
PR Director Real Assets
T +49 (0) 30 726276 1544
braun@pb3c.com


13.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1218250  13.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218250&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding recruits Nadejda de Lousanoff for its Institutional Sales Team DGAP-News: Golding Capital Partners GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel/Expansion Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding recruits Nadejda de Lousanoff for its Institutional Sales Team 13.07.2021 / 10:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt und aktualisiert die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG stockt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital aufgrund hoher Nachfrage auf
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5%
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fünfter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares unterzeichnet Vertrag zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allerthal-Werke AG: Halbjahresabschluss zum 30.06.2021/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5% und Update zu den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN führt weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Höhe von bis zu 100 Millionen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...