checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Delivery Hero SE confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.07.2021, 10:14  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Delivery Hero SE confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary

13-Jul-2021 / 10:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD-HOC RELEASE
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) MAR of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Delivery Hero!
Long
Basispreis 115,00€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 130,00€
Hebel 14,01
Ask 0,98
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Berlin, July 13, 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") confirms submission of an application to extend the original period of implementation of the Korea Fair Trade Commission's ("KFTC") remedial order requesting Delivery Hero to divest all its shares in Delivery Hero Korea LLC ("Yogiyo") by August 2, 2021 for another five months. The application is currently under review by the KFTC. Delivery Hero is in the process of negotiating a divestiture. 

Delivery Hero had announced the purchase of shares in, and the establishment of a joint venture with the management of, Woowa Brothers Corp. ("Woowa") on December 13, 2019. Following the written decision on conditional approval issued by the KFTC on February 2, 2021, Delivery Hero announced that all actions to close the transaction with Woowa were taken on March 3, 2021.

*************

Investor Relations Enquiries

Daniel Fard-Yazdani
Head of Investor Relations

ir@deliveryhero.com 		Media Enquiries

Sigrid Dalberg-Krajewski
Director of Corporate Communications

press@deliveryhero.com
 

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

Seite 1 von 2
Delivery Hero Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: IPO: Delivery Hero könnte bei Börsengang insgesamt bis zu eine Milliarde einsammeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Delivery Hero SE confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary DGAP-Ad-hoc: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Delivery Hero SE confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary 13-Jul-2021 / 10:14 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für Q2 2021 bekannt und aktualisiert die Prognose ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG stockt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital aufgrund hoher Nachfrage auf
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5%
DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG Upsizes Capital Increase from Authorized Capital Following Strong Demand
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Fünfter Exit in diesem Jahr: Mutares unterzeichnet Vertrag zum Verkauf von ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allerthal-Werke AG: Halbjahresabschluss zum 30.06.2021/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions Group AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung um bis zu 5% und Update zu den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Ergebnisausblick für 2021 angehoben
DGAP-Adhoc: QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN führt weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm in Höhe von bis zu 100 Millionen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:16 UhrDelivery Hero Asks for Another 5 Months to Sell South Korea Unit
PLX AI | Analysen
10:14 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE bestätigt den Antrag an die koreanische Kartellbehörde auf Verlängerung der Umsetzungsfrist für die Veräußerung der koreanischen Tochtergesellschaft von Delivery Hero (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10:14 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE bestätigt den Antrag an die koreanische Kartellbehörde auf Verlängerung der Umsetzungsfrist für die Veräußerung der koreanischen Tochtergesellschaft von Delivery Hero
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09:45 UhrDisney, Boeing, Virgin, Albemarle, Standard Lithium, BioNTech, JinkoSolar, Telekom - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
11.07.21Kann die Delivery Hero-Aktie ins DAX-Mittelfeld vorrücken … oder sogar bis an die Spitze?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.07.21Deutsche Post-Aktie im Höhenflug: Die Luft wird dünn!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.07.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | 3 Stops und 2 Änderungen.
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
09.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Delivery Hero SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
09.07.21Warum ich nicht in Aktien von Delivery Hero & HelloFresh investiert habe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare