checkAd

Valmet to supply a conversion from paper machine to fluff pulp drying machine at Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill in Japan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 10:21  |  28   |   |   

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a conversion from paper machine to fluff pulp drying machine at Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill in Japan. The delivery will include new machinery, rebuilds and automation in the pulp drying line and reel system in the existing paper machine PM15.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

"Valmet has a long experience of fluff pulp drying machines and our technology enables an optimal solution to meet specific design targets of fluff pulp. Once again, we are happy to be trusted with this type of project," says Jussi Hyvönen, Sales Manager at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes a new headbox specially designed for fluff pulp with a wide operating window, and a steam box of automatic profiling type. The headbox is equipped with Valmet IQ dilution control. A new cooler of vertical type will cool down the web after the cylinder dryer. Cooling will preserve quality and prevent moisture and yellowing. Rebuilds will be done in wire and press section, in the cylinder dryer and reel. A Valmet DNA machine control system for the wet end will also be included as well as erection of main machinery.

About the customer Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill

The Daio Paper Group operates businesses in a wide range of fields from materials such as newsprint, printing and publication paper, wrapping paper, and containerboard that support cultural and industrial activities, to personal care products. Mishima mill possesses the pulp production facilities that can produce various types of pulps, such as both hardwood pulp and softwood pulp, mechanical pulp and recovered paper pulp. Its total production volume is about 2.10 million tonnes annually, which accounts for about 8% of the total paper and paperboard production in Japan.

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Hyvönen
Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet
tel. +358 50 539 7245

Kenji Matsumoto
Sales Manager, Asia Pacific Area, Valmet
tel. +81 90 1606 4048

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.comwww.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-supply-a-conversion-from-paper-machine-to-fluff-pulp-drying-machine-at-daio-paper-corporat,c3384075




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valmet to supply a conversion from paper machine to fluff pulp drying machine at Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill in Japan Valmet Oyj's press release on July 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET HELSINKI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valmet will supply a conversion from paper machine to fluff pulp drying machine at Daio Paper Corporation's Mishima mill in Japan. The delivery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's ...
3M Oral Care Introduces Next-Generation Clear Aligner System
Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business
Lucara Signs US$220 Million Senior Debt Facilities for Financing of the Underground Expansion and ...
Valuation in Geriatric Medicines Market to Reach US$ 1142.8 Bn by 2027, Use in Managing Cardiovascular Diseases Spurs Growth: TMR
Enzymatica and STADA extend agreement on ViruProtect to Vietnam
At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says ...
Saudi Ministry of Sports Launches 'Fakhr Program' to Develop Sporting Abilities of People with ...
Super Absorbent Polymer Market to grow by 4.9% through 2031 driven by Demand for Personal Hygiene Products: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area