888poker wins EGR Marketing & Innovation Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 888poker, one of the world's leading online poker destinations and part of 888 Holdings plc (LSE: 888), is delighted to announce that it has secured the Poker Marketing Campaign award for its 'Made to Play' campaign at EGR's Marketing & Innovation Awards.

The annual awards, which reward the most innovative and creative operators and affiliates in the online gaming industry, is a leading benchmark of marketing excellence across the industry. Winners are chosen by a team of independent, external judges who bring in-depth iGaming expertise to the process.

The 'Made to Play' campaign was designed as a multi-market celebration of the launch of 888poker's highly anticipated Poker 8 product. Poker 8 has a state-of-the-art, intuitive user experience with cutting-edge content and capabilities, powered by 888's proprietary technology.

The multi-channel campaign spanned traditional broadcast, print and online media, as well as influencer collaborations to drive brand awareness worldwide. This was supported by a simultaneous CRM campaign that gave over $1,000,000 in prize money back to players through round-the-clock freerolls, daily spins and 'gift drops'—a unique, new marketing feature where all players at a lucky table would receive random prizes of up to $1,000 at any given moment.

The campaign was highly successful and resulted in a significant growth in the number of new and active players, as well as higher download rates of the 888poker app.

Elad Nir, VP Head of 888poker, commented:

"This win is a true industry endorsement and testament to the hard work and dedication of the 888poker team. Alongside the launch of our fantastic new Poker 8 product, this campaign has brought a fresh and modern approach to the world of online poker, from the highly entrtaining commercial and media activity to the exciting CRM campaign that placed our players in the centre. I am proud of the team, and sure we will use this recognition as a strong foundation to build on for future, upcoming campaigns."