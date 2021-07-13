Delivery Hero Asks for Another 5 Months to Sell South Korea Unit Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 10:16 | 46 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 10:16 | (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary.Delivery Hero sent an application to extend the original period of … (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary.Delivery Hero sent an application to extend the original period of … (PLX AI) – Delivery Hero confirms application to the Korea Fair Trade Commission for an extension of the implementation period to divest Delivery Hero's Korean subsidiary.

Delivery Hero sent an application to extend the original period of implementation of the Korea Fair Trade Commission's remedial order requesting Delivery Hero to divest all its shares in Delivery Hero Korea by August 2, 2021 for another five months

The application is currently under review by the KFTC

The application is currently under review by the KFTC

Delivery Hero is in the process of negotiating a divestiture



