checkAd

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 13th of July, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 10:27  |  26   |   |   

On 13th of July, 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Parda 6.  

Pursuant to § 303 (1) of the Commercial Code, neither Hans Luik nor the companies under his control could not vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting and these votes were not taken into account in determining the representation. Out of 11 732 249 votes with voting rights 7 090 535 votes were represented at the Meeting (60.44%). 

The General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp adopted the following resolutions.

1. Decide on conclusion of a transaction with the member of the Supervisory Board and determine the terms and conditions of the transaction

1.1.       Give the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp its assent and authorise the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp to conclude a share sales agreement according to which Ekspress Grupp will sell all shares that it owns in Printall (registry code  10092701) to Trükitung OÜ (registry code 16253878), which is a company under control of the member of the Supervisory Board of Ekspress Grupp, Hans Luik. The share sales agreement will be concluded under the following basic conditions:

  • The share sales agreement is based on enterprise value of EUR 10 million, i.e. as at the closing available cash will be added and loan obligations will be deducted from the aforesaid amount;
  • EUR 1 million of the sales price will depend on the results of the financial year 2025 of Printall, including the deferred part of the sales price in the amount of EUR 700,000 which will be paid after the financial results of Printall in 2025 are known;
  • Ekspress Grupp and Printall will continue their cooperation.

1.2.       The Management Board of Ekspress Grupp has the right, at its discretion, to determine the remaining conditions of the share sales agreement, while considering the interests of Ekspress Grupp.
1.3.       Authorise the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp to conclude all transactions and perform all operations that are necessary for conclusion and execution of the sales agreement.


Additional information
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp held on 13th of July, 2021 On 13th of July, 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of AS Ekspress Grupp was held in Tallinn, Parda 6.   Pursuant to § 303 (1) of the Commercial Code, neither Hans Luik nor the companies under his control could not vote …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Introduces Two Innovative Topical Products: CBD Infused Sunscreen Spray and Acai Fragrance Moisturizing Lip Balm
Eldorado Gold Announces Second Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call ...
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes SEC Reporting Company As Grayscale Investments Files ...
“From Dock to Doc”: Spotlite360 Announces Blockchain and IoT Solution for Healthcare Industry Supply Chains
Stardust Solar First Company to Become Authorized SunPower Dealer in Canada
Inotiv Acquires Genetic Toxicology Assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio
ING to transfer Retail Banking operations, staff and customers in Austria to bank99
Aegis and Vopak joining forces for LPG and chemical storage in India
Nexans: Nexans makes a new appointment to its Executive Committee
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board