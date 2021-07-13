DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM IMMOFINANZ: 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 October 2021 13.07.2021 / 10:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ has set 19 October 2021 as the date for the 28th Annual General Meeting. The shareholders' assembly will be held as a "virtual general meeting" in accordance with Austrian law (COVID-19-GesV). To protect the health of all involved, it will not be possible for shareholders and their representatives (with the exception of the special voting representatives) to be physically present.

As previously announced during the presentation of results for 2020, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board will make a recommendation to the Annual General Meeting calling for the distribution of a EUR 0.55 dividend per share for the 2020 financial year.

The record date for participation in the Annual General Meeting is 9 October 2021 and the dividend payment date is 25 October 2021.



On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers roughly 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com



