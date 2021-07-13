checkAd

QSTP, Part of QF, Supported Start-up to Offer Personalized Itineraries for Visitors to Qatar

ViaVii, recipient of seed investment from QSTP's Tech Venture Fund, will provide more meaningful cultural experiences hosted and curated by Qatar's residents

DOHA, Qatar, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors travelling to Qatar for tourism and attending mega sporting events will now be able to personalize their travel itineraries through ViaVii, a Jordanian technology venture providing web-based services, which has received support and financial investment from Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), a part of Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation (QF RDI).  This digital technology venture promises travellers a more meaningful cultural experience, hosted and curated by citizens and residents of the Gulf State.

ViaVii, an online platform accessible through viavii.com, is a hyper-personalized platform where sightseers can explore and book genuine in-destination travel experiences that are adjustable on-the-move and can connect users with residents of Qatar at any time. A mobile application will also soon be available for download through Apple and Google app stores.

Among its many features, ViaVii will provide opportunities for visitors to experience cooking traditional Qatari food, enjoy the local arts scene, hear captivating stories of tradition and heritage, spend the night in the desert and partake in heritage walking tours.

In addition, a digital dashboard has also been developed for hosts, allowing them to freely add experiences and communicate with travellers. It is the first to use the Arabic language in its user interface, which is crucial for the region's tourism indicators. Although, currently only available in English and Arabic, the team plans on adding more languages for users, including Russian, Chinese and Spanish within the next year. All of these factors, when combined, makes ViaVii's value-added and personalised offerings completely unique when compared to other services and apps across this highly competitive sector.

ViaVii will launch another key feature for their online platform this summer – a digital itinerary planner – for visitors to major events held in Qatar to ensure that the focus of travel-related entities in the country will be to offer personalized and authentic visitor experiences. ViaVii's team believes this technology will address what travellers are looking for during their visit to Qatar and the region.

