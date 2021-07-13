checkAd

LeadsRx, Inc: RMS Austria Chooses LeadsRx Attribution Solution to Deliver Success for Advertisers

LeadsRx, Inc: RMS Austria Chooses LeadsRx Attribution Solution to Deliver Success for Advertisers

13.07.2021
RMS Austria Chooses LeadsRx Attribution Solution to Deliver Success for Advertisers

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx announced that foremost Austrian audio advertising sales house RMS Austria (RMS) has chosen the LeadsRx multi-touch attribution platform to power the RMS Attribution measurement and insights services it provides to advertising clients.

RMS specializes in audio advertising campaigns bundling all Austrian private radio stations and over 1,500 audio streams to deliver successful results for its clients' brands. RMS is using LeadsRx impartial attribution technology to measure and get specific marketing insights into campaign performance and to optimize advertising to maximize return on ad spend.

"LeadsRx Attribution makes it possible to measure how effectively and quickly radio advertising is digitally activated with RMS Austria," said Joachim Feher, CEO RMS Austria. "Companies across all industries can take advantage of the marketing success that can be achieved by pairing RMS's radio marketing power with the measurement effectiveness and customer visibility provided by LeadsRx."

RMS Austria Success Story: Aspire Education Zukunftsmillion.jetzt Campaign

Aspire Education relied on a RMS's radio campaign and LeadsRx attribution technology to measure the success of its Zukunftsmillion.jetzt campaign which included display advertising and social media campaigns.

"With this campaign, together with RMS Austria and the LeadsRx Attribution, a relevant synergy effect between image building and direct advertising response has been achieved in an outstanding way. This created a harmonious campaign structure that had a clear goal: to bring the future million (www.zukunftsmillion.jetzt) and our vision of the work-life-learn balance to the outside!" says Michael Swoboda, Management Board Aspire Education, CEO ETC and Managing Director ARS.

