Caremax Enters Into Exclusive Agreement With Related Companies to Support Caremax in Opening Medical Centers in Senior Affordable Housing Throughout the U.S.

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a technology-enabled provider of value-based primary care to seniors, has entered into an exclusive advisory agreement with an affiliate of The Related Companies LP (“Related”), one of the largest private owners of affordable housing in the United States.

Since 2011, CareMax has employed a “Whole Person Health” approach that takes into consideration all facets of a patient’s health, from in-house specialists to wellness activities to transportation. This care is designed to treat the entirety of the patient, not just their individual medical conditions. CareMax’s unique blend of targeted technology and comprehensive, high-touch care has resulted in reduced costs, better clinical outcomes, and five-star patient quality scores.

Under the terms of the agreement, Related will advise CareMax on opening new medical centers nationwide, including but not limited to within and proximate to affordable housing communities that may be owned by Related. Related’s nearly 50 year history of serving historically underserved neighborhoods has created strong relationships with community leaders, government agencies, social service providers, and other affordable housing developers. In addition, the program will target neighborhoods where commercial real estate has struggled in recent years leading to closed storefronts and landlords seeking high credit quality tenants such as CareMax that community stakeholders are likely to embrace. The new centers will be operated by CareMax or its affiliates.

Originally founded as primarily an affordable housing developer, owner, and manager in 1972, today Related continues to be one of the largest developers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the country.

“At Related, we aspire to innovate ways to enhance the quality of life for all of our residents and the communities we serve,” said Bryan Cho, Executive Vice President of The Related Companies LP. “Quality healthcare is essential for all communities to thrive. We chose CareMax to help expand their reach because their fully integrated model is uniquely positioned to address the systemic issue many low-income seniors face.”

“CareMax has been serving senior residents of affordable housing, including at one medical center embedded inside a senior housing community,” said Carlos de Solo, President and CEO of CareMax. “Together with Related we saw that there is a profound nationwide need for medical and social care within and convenient to affordable housing communities. We engaged Related as our real estate advisors to assist us in locating our de novo medical centers directly within and near to these affordable senior communities nationwide.”

