CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the six months and quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the six months was $3.5 million compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2020, and $1.4 million for the quarter compared to $1.7 million for the same quarter in 2020.

Return on average assets improved to 0.94% for the six months, compared to 0.68% for the same period in 2020; and 0.74% for the quarter compared to 0.89% for the same period of 2020.

Tangible book value attributable to the common stock increased to $54.19 per share outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared to $52.28 at December 31, 2020, and $47.25 at June 30, 2020, reflecting a 12-month increase of 14.7%.

Net interest income was up for the six months and the quarter by $1.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2020. The primary reason for the change is a 74 basis point and 60 basis point decline in the cost of interest bearing liabilities over the respective time periods, compared to a 36 and 19 basis point change in yields on interest earning assets, respectively. The change in the cost of interest bearing liabilities is due to repricing in a lower rate environment and a shift in balances from higher rate time deposits to lower rate money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts. In addition, yields on loans have declined slowly due to the predominantly fixed rate nature of the portfolio and a change in portfolio mix away from lower earning residential loans in favor of higher earning commercial real estate loans. As a result, the net interest margin as of June 30, 2021, is 3.24%, which is 24 basis points higher than at June 30, 2020.

Net mortgage banking revenues were up $1.6 million for the six months and down $1.2 million for the quarter, compared to the same periods of 2020. The decline in the quarter-end results was primarily due to the exceptional levels of mortgage refinance activity and pricing margins in 2020, and the increase in the six-month results is due to the relative strength of first quarter production in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Although mortgage rates are up 25 to 50 basis points from last year, the total origination of mortgage loans for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $239 million compared to $218 million in the same period of 2020, with the current year production comprised of more purchase money and cash out refinance mortgage loans.

Compensation expenses increased $1.2 million for the six-month period compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased performance-related compensation in the mortgage division.

Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.29% and 0.19%, respectively, at June 30, 2021, down from 0.54% and 0.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, and 1.02% and 0.92%, respectively, at June 30, 2020. The results continue to be near this credit cycle’s best, due in part to fiscal support measures for businesses in certain sectors, the credit resolution of a few large loans, and the sale of OREO property.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, CIBM Bank originated $19 million in round two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. As of June 30, 2021, CIBM Bank had received $37 million in SBA forgiveness funding for the approximately $43 million in PPP loans originated in 2020; and $1 million of forgiveness for PPP loans originated in 2021. The forgiveness funding rate per loan as a percent of the original loan balance has been 100% to date.

Checking account deposits grew by $31.1 million, and savings and money market account deposits grew by $22.2 million, from December 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021, reflecting federal fiscal and monetary policies (e.g., low interest rates and liquidity support programs) as well as ongoing marketing activity results.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Improvements to our cost of funds and higher commercial loan balances have supported strong growth of $1.2 million in our net interest income year-to-date. Solid mortgage origination production is above where it was last year at this time, but the pipeline of loans not yet closed is lower compared to this time in 2020 due in part to the higher interest rates and lower levels of rate refinance activity. SBA lending activity in the first six months of 2021 has again been dominated by PPP loan activity, including originations and forgiveness funding. We have begun to originate SBA 7(a) loans again; up to $3 million may be ready for sale in the second half of 2021 and more production is expected in the future.”

Noting an increase in deposit balances across the financial industry as a whole, Mr. Chaffin commented, “Total balances in combined checking, savings, and money market products at CIBM Bank increased $99 million over the last 12 months and $53 million the last six months due, in part, to federal economic stimulus policies and programs. We expect these balances to recede in the future as stimulus monies are spent and further when short-term interest rates begin to rise.”

He also remarked on non-performing loan credit metrics at or near cyclical bests, noting, “We are very pleased with the results, due in part to the diversification of the portfolio by segment and commercial real estate property type. However, we remain cautious about future credit quality in higher risk segments of the portfolio due to the lingering impact of the pandemic. As a result, although down from the prior quarter- and year-end, we continue to have a higher than normal loan loss reserve reflecting, in part, higher environmental factor adjustments.

“Finally, we know our shareholders are anxiously awaiting news on the status of negotiations regarding our plan to repurchase preferred stock. Progress has been slower than expected, but continues. We ask for your patience as we work through the process. If we are able to reach an agreement on a proposal that will benefit all shareholders, we will present it for approval in a new proxy statement. If such an agreement is not possible, we will notify shareholders and the Annual Meeting will proceed as currently scheduled on July 29th,” he concluded.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 6,239 $ 6,265 $ 6,489 $ 7,202 $ 6,669 $ 12,504 $ 13,305 Interest expense 456 536 765 1,017 1,343 992 3,032 Net interest income 5,783 5,729 5,724 6,185 5,326 11,512 10,273 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (300 ) 20 101 501 249 (280 ) 451 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,083 5,709 5,623 5,684 5,077 11,792 9,822 Noninterest income (1) 3,135 5,146 6,566 8,104 4,489 8,281 7,131 Noninterest expense 7,279 7,940 9,317 9,056 7,308 15,219 13,630 Income before income taxes 1,939 2,915 2,872 4,732 2,258 4,854 3,323 Income tax expense 558 798 565 1,322 575 1,356 856 Net income $ 1,381 $ 2,117 $ 2,307 $ 3,410 $ 1,683 $ 3,498 $ 2,467 Common Share Data (2): Basic net income per share (3) $ 1.08 $ 1.67 $ 1.82 $ 2.69 $ 1.36 $ 2.74 $ 1.99 Diluted net income per share (3) 0.63 0.97 1.06 1.56 0.79 1.59 1.16 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (4) 54.19 53.25 52.28 50.35 47.25 54.19 47.25 Book value per share (4) 49.16 48.21 47.19 45.27 42.00 49.16 42.00 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,282,917 1,268,947 1,267,584 1,267,582 1,266,174 1,275,971 1,257,224 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 2,208,600 2,185,433 2,181,142 2,181,868 2,160,201 2,197,071 2,155,394 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 753,660 $ 752,715 $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 793,151 $ 753,660 $ 793,151 Loans 553,642 540,206 539,227 546,351 535,692 553,642 535,692 Allowance for loan losses (9,165 ) (9,253 ) (9,122 ) (9,037 ) (8,483 ) (9,165 ) (8,483 ) Investment securities 108,825 112,400 108,492 107,351 113,303 108,825 113,303 Deposits 609,964 608,433 586,373 593,370 566,811 609,964 566,811 Borrowings 29,592 30,736 51,310 87,994 120,233 29,592 120,233 Stockholders' equity 107,051 105,593 103,704 101,271 97,347 107,051 97,347 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (5) 3.26 % 3.23 % 3.14 % 3.30 % 2.96 % 3.24 % 3.00 % Net interest spread (6) 3.16 % 3.13 % 3.01 % 3.16 % 2.76 % 3.15 % 2.77 % Noninterest income to average assets (7) 1.68 % 2.79 % 3.43 % 4.12 % 2.36 % 2.24 % 1.95 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.91 % 4.27 % 4.86 % 4.60 % 3.86 % 4.09 % 3.77 % Efficiency ratio (8) 81.69 % 72.72 % 75.77 % 63.38 % 74.61 % 76.75 % 78.58 % Earnings on average assets (9) 0.74 % 1.14 % 1.20 % 1.73 % 0.89 % 0.94 % 0.68 % Earnings on average equity (10) 5.18 % 8.10 % 8.83 % 13.51 % 6.97 % 6.62 % 5.17 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.92 % 0.19 % 0.92 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (11) 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.49 % 1.07 % 0.32 % 1.07 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (11) 0.29 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.60 % 1.02 % 0.29 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11) 1.66 % 1.71 % 1.69 % 1.65 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.58 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (11) 519.26 % 459.21 % 421.14 % 338.59 % 147.79 % 519.26 % 147.79 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (11) -0.16 % -0.08 % 0.01 % -0.04 % -0.09 % -0.12 % -0.01 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 14.20 % 14.03 % 13.81 % 12.76 % 12.27 % 14.20 % 12.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.02 % 18.15 % 17.44 % 16.13 % 15.49 % 18.02 % 15.49 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.76 % 16.89 % 16.19 % 14.87 % 14.23 % 16.76 % 14.23 % Leverage capital ratio 12.19 % 11.88 % 11.46 % 11.20 % 10.82 % 12.19 % 10.82 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 176 179 176 176 177 176 177 Number of banking facilities 10 10 11 11 11 10 11 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020, is adjusted to reflect the 1:15 reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre- and post- reverse split periods. (3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 12 months ended 2020. (4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (11) Excludes loans held for sale.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 52,467 $ 51,691 $ 29,927 $ 30,544 $ 9,120 Reverse repurchase agreements - - - 8,208 18,117 Securities available for sale 106,383 109,965 106,014 104,866 110,818 Equity securities at fair value 2,442 2,435 2,478 2,485 2,485 Loans held for sale 13,168 18,136 42,977 67,496 83,997 Loans 553,642 540,206 539,227 546,351 535,692 Allowance for loan losses (9,165 ) (9,253 ) (9,122 ) (9,037 ) (8,483 ) Net loans 544,477 530,953 530,105 537,314 527,209 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,140 3,140 3,140 3,140 2,948 Premises and equipment, net 3,873 4,476 4,682 4,667 4,679 Accrued interest receivable 1,916 1,983 2,050 2,075 1,973 Deferred tax assets, net 15,632 16,417 16,292 18,547 19,325 Other real estate owned, net 403 1,875 1,875 2,103 2,334 Bank owned life insurance 4,861 4,831 4,802 4,774 4,745 Goodwill and other intangible assets 120 126 131 137 142 Other assets 4,778 6,687 6,509 7,248 5,259 Total Assets $ 753,660 $ 752,715 $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 793,151 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 121,862 $ 109,466 $ 92,544 $ 91,134 $ 90,450 Interest-bearing demand 61,439 63,033 59,679 61,262 54,288 Savings 266,085 268,026 243,888 225,724 205,470 Time 160,578 167,908 190,262 215,250 216,603 Total deposits 609,964 608,433 586,373 593,370 566,811 Short-term borrowings 29,592 30,736 51,310 54,052 77,273 Long-term borrowings - - - 33,942 42,960 Accrued interest payable 127 140 246 398 447 Other liabilities 6,926 7,813 9,349 10,571 8,313 Total liabilities 646,609 647,122 647,278 692,333 695,804 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020;

7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B;

convertible; $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,308 37,308 37,308 37,308 37,308 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,299,553 and 1,285,385 issued shares;

1,285,484 and 1,268,316 outstanding shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (1)(2) 1,301 1,295 1,282 1,282 19,240 Capital surplus (2) 179,421 179,291 179,188 179,090 161,032 Accumulated deficit (112,071 ) (113,452 ) (115,569 ) (117,875 ) (121,285 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,626 1,685 2,029 2,000 1,586 Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and 221,902 shares prior at cost (2) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 107,051 105,593 103,704 101,271 97,347 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 753,660 $ 752,715 $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 793,151 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 70,206 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2021 and 59,842 at December 31, 2020. (2) Effective September 14, 2020, the Company executed a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 15 shares outstanding. Fractional shares were remitted cash at the then-current market value of $15.75 per share.





CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) At or for the Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 5,583 $ 5,524 $ 5,577 $ 6,054 $ 5,540 $ 11,107 $ 11,243 Loans held for sale 95 175 331 537 451 270 570 Securities 551 555 564 573 661 1,106 1,424 Other investments 10 11 17 38 17 21 68 Total interest income 6,239 6,265 6,489 7,202 6,669 12,504 13,305 Interest Expense Deposits 447 512 735 942 1,263 959 2,775 Short-term borrowings 9 24 30 38 54 33 231 Long-term borrowings 0 0 0 37 26 0 26 Total interest expense 456 536 765 1,017 1,343 992 3,032 Net interest income 5,783 5,729 5,724 6,185 5,326 11,512 10,273 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (300 ) 20 101 501 249 (280 ) 451 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses 6,083 5,709 5,623 5,684 5,077 11,792 9,822 Noninterest Income Deposit service charges 90 84 91 89 88 174 184 Other service fees 43 40 37 36 36 83 56 Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,763 4,983 6,387 7,741 3,990 7,746 6,167 Other income 280 192 165 226 266 472 531 Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 7 (43 ) (6 ) 0 20 (36 ) 59 Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 0 0 55 (55 ) 87 0 524 Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) (48 ) (110 ) (163 ) 67 2 (158 ) (390 ) Total noninterest income 3,135 5,146 6,566 8,104 4,489 8,281 7,131 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 5,099 5,956 7,015 7,329 5,451 11,055 9,872 Equipment 384 379 402 352 379 763 742 Occupancy and premises 443 434 452 390 407 877 867 Data Processing 181 185 178 177 155 366 319 Federal deposit insurance 47 48 49 48 47 95 47 Professional services 328 253 322 162 242 581 540 Telephone and data communication 56 60 82 71 67 116 135 Insurance 64 68 62 58 55 132 109 Other expense 677 557 755 469 505 1,234 999 Total noninterest expense 7,279 7,940 9,317 9,056 7,308 15,219 13,630 Income from operations before income taxes 1,939 2,915 2,872 4,732 2,258 4,854 3,323 Income tax expense 558 798 565 1,322 575 1,356 856 Net income 1,381 2,117 2,307 3,410 1,683 3,498 2,467 Preferred stock dividend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0 0 0 33 0 0 0 Net income allocated to common stockholders $ 1,381 $ 2,117 $ 2,307 $ 3,443 $ 1,683 $ 3,498 $ 2,467

