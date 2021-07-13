RIX Shipmanagement Selects KVH AgilePlans VSAT Connectivity to Improve Crew Welfare and Optimize Operations

“Our company currently manages more than 30 vessels and we know the importance of reliable satellite communications to our operations and to our goals of optimizing vessel performance, reducing CO2 emissions, and improving crew welfare,” says Aleksandr Lisitskiy, executive director of RIX Shipmanagement Ltd. “The all-inclusive AgilePlans service makes it easy for us to bring leading maritime VSAT connectivity from KVH to our fleet.”



RIX plans to use a mix of KVH’s TracPhone V7-HTS, TracPhone V3-HTS, and TracPhone V30 systems for its fleet of dry-cargo and multipurpose vessels trading worldwide.



Hansael SIA, in Latvia, provided technical and sales expertise to RIX, advising them of the benefits of KVH’s AgilePlans service. “AgilePlans is enabling RIX to quickly bring their growing fleet the reliable satellite communications solution they need to help their business succeed,” says Oleg Orlov, director of Hansael SIA.



AgilePlans includes a choice of KVH TracPhone hardware, unlimited email and texting, daily world and national news via NEWSlink TV and NEWSlink Print, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, KVH OneCare maintenance, no CAPEX, and no commitment, all for one monthly fee.



Commercial maritime fleets worldwide are migrating from legacy L-band systems, where slower data speeds are measured in kilobits per second (Kbps) to VSAT services, such as KVH AgilePlans, where faster data speeds measured in megabits per second (Mbps) enable vessels to improve operational efficiency through digitalization. Vessel operators also know that seafarers value fast, reliable connectivity and view it as an important part of crew welfare and life at sea.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network, and AgilePlans. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink and SPORTSlink.

